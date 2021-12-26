Kaleidoscope 2021: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on May 29 after the news broke through UK media The sun and The mail. Downing Street initially declined to comment on the news, with both newspapers saying guests were invited at the last minute to central London. Indeed, according to reports Reuters, a senior member of Boris Johnson’s office was unaware of the wedding plans. Westminster Cathedral Church suddenly closed on May 29 at 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, Symonds arrived in a limousine in a long white wedding dress, without a hood. At that time, weddings in the UK were limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. On May 30, 2021, shortly after the news broke, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the marriage. “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds tied the knot yesterday afternoon in a small celebration at Westminster Cathedral,” Johnson’s office said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo with Carrie Johnson after celebrating a wedding at 10 Downing Street in London on May 29, 2021. Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got engaged last year. Mirror.co.uk Boris Johnson, 56, and Carrie Symonds, 33, have lived together in Downing Street since Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019. Last year, they announced their engagement and gave birth to Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, born April 28, 2020. Johnson, once nicknamed “Bonking Boris” by the British tabloids, has had a complicated personal life. He was fired from the Conservative Party’s political team, while the party was still in opposition, for lying about his case. He has been divorced twice and refuses to say how many biological children he has. Boris Johnson’s last marriage was to Marina Wheeler, a lawyer. Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler have four children but announced in September 2018 that they had separated. Also read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to have second child THE SUN | THE COURIER | REUTERS

