Turkey celebrates 17th anniversary of tsunami in Indonesia

The Turkish president on Sunday celebrated the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia’s Aceh region in 2004.

We mobilized all the means available to Indonesia whenever it needed it. We have once again shown this position in concrete terms, especially just after the tsunami disaster of 2004, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message to the “Global Aceh Diaspora”.

Stressing that the Turkish nation was saddened by the incident, Erdogan said that an aid campaign had been organized for the country affected by the tsunami.

He added that the government has also provided support to the region as the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) quickly sent their teams to the region and helped with reconstruction.

Recalling that he visited Indonesia in 2005, just after the disaster, he said he had the opportunity to observe the scale of the disaster in Banda Aceh, one of the regions most affected by the disaster. .

Turkey has sent over $ 75 million in development assistance to Indonesia. I would like you to make sure that we will continue this support as a requirement of our fraternity and of our mutual affection, he stressed.

He wished God’s mercy to those who lost their lives in the tsunami.