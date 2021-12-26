The 20 most admired men in the world in 2021 Warren Buffett and Joe Biden join the list





The ‘World’s Most Admired’ Men of 2021 have been named in a new global survey.

YouGov, a UK-based pollster, compiled the 20 best men alive after interviewing more than 42,000 people online in 38 countries and territories.

The participants expressed their admiration for men of politics, business and sport. This year, new additions include US President Joe Biden, investor Warren Buffett and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Newsweek will feature the top 20 most admired women on Boxing Day.

20. Joe Biden

President Biden is among the newcomers to this year’s list, being named the 20th most admired man in the world.

Biden previously served as vice president to Barack Obama, who was No.1 on the list last year, from 2009 to 2017.

He has had a rough start for his own presidency, especially with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

19. Andy Lau Hong Kong actor Andy Lau attends a red carpet event promoting Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest film, “The Great Wall,” in Beijing, China on December 6, 2016. REUTERS / Jason Lee

In another new entry, the Hong Kong actor, singer, songwriter and film producer, 60, has appeared in over 150 films, where he was the first at the Hong Kong box office for at most 20 years. strong of his acting career between 1985 and 2005.

Lau also has an equally successful award-winning singing career and won a Guinness World Record for “Most Male Canto-Pop Artist Awards.”

18. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli of India walks away after being knocked down by Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand at the Kia Oval on May 25 in London, England. Getty / Jordan Mansfield

Considered one of the best batsmen of his time, cricketer Kohli is also an influential figure and lifestyle icon among Indian millennials.

Known as the backbone of Indian cricket, the 33-year-old is the captain of India’s national cricket team in tests and a right-handed batsman of the Indian Premier League.

17. Imran Khan

Speaking of cricket, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan became a national hero in 1992 when he led the Pakistan national cricket team to World Cup victory.

He entered politics after ending his athletic career and is also chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party he founded in 1996.

16. Pope Francis Pope Francis celebrates his 85th birthday on Friday December 17, 2021. Gregorio Borgia / AP Photo

The Argentine Pope is well known for trying to reform the Catholic Church and was named Personality of the Year by Time magazine in 2013.

It was the year he became Pope, the first Latin American to hold this post and the first outside Europe for over 1,000 years.

15. Amitabh Bachchan Getty Images

The 79-year-old is one of the most influential, talented and admired actors in India, where he is considered a superstar.

Some of his most popular films, in a career spanning more than five decades, include Zanjeer (1973), Don (1978), Shakti (1982), Black (2005) and Piku (2015).

14. Shahrukh KhanGetty Images

King of Bollywood since 1992, when he starred in commercial hit Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor, producer and television personality known as SRK.

Famous for his romantic films, some of his most famous films include My Name Is Khan (2010), Dil Se (1998) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

13. Donald Trump Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty

45th US President, who served from January 2017 to January 2021, Donald Trump is ranked 13th most admired men this year.

Businessman and media personality, he went from real estate mogul to victory in the 2016 presidential election. Even though he is now removed from his post, he remains the leader of the Republican Party, and could stand. represent in 2024.

12. Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar smiles at the trailer launch for upcoming film about his life ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ in Mumbai on April 13, 2017. He will be honored by the Asian Awards on May 5. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / Getty

The third and best cricketer in this year’s ranking.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, known to many in India as the “god of cricket”, is the former captain of the national cricket team. An icon in his home country, he retired in 2013 after winning all major cricket trophies and national level honors.

The 48-year-old is the only batsman to score 50 centuries in the international cricket test and is currently an ambassador for many organizations, including UNICEF.

11. Warren Buffett Warren Buffett speaks at the 2015 Forbes Philanthropy Summit Awards Dinner on June 3, 2015 in New York City. Monica Schipper / WireImage

91-year-old investor, business mogul and philanthropist Warren Buffett is the top-ranked new entry for 2021.

He started investing in 1941 when he was only 11 years old and 80 years later he is not only one of the most admired men in the world, but also a living legend of investing.

He is the current Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

10. Jack Ma, Founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma delivers a speech at the “Ma Yun Prize for Rural Teachers and Directors” on January 7, 2020 in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. Wang HE / Getty

The billionaire co-founder and former executive chairman of multinational tech conglomerate Alibaba Group is number 10 on the list.

Arguably China’s most outspoken entrepreneur, Jack Ma has kept a low profile since delivering a speech last year criticizing Chinese financial regulators after the government launched a regulatory crackdown on his business empire.

9. Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo State Residence outside Moscow December 9, 2021. MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images

President of Russia from 2000 to 2008, and from 2012 to the present day, Vladimir Putin, was named No.9 on the list of most admired men.

The former KGB intelligence officer, who served as de jure prime minister but de facto leader from 2008 to 2012, signed a constitutional amendment in April that will allow him to run for two more six-year terms at the end of his presidency in 2024.

8. Narendra Modi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement to the World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2021. Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Narendra Modi, the 14th Indian Prime Minister in office since 2014, has dropped four places from the 2020 list.

Before rising to the highest office in the country, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

7. Lionel Messi Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi arrives at the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris on August 10, 2021, before signing his deal with Paris Saint Germain following his departure from childhood club Barcelona. Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP via Getty Images

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi climbed four places in 2021, from 11th to 7th, his highest rank to date.

Messi is the captain of the Argentina national team and currently plays as a striker for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, having ended his long career with FC Barcelona last year.

The seven-time Ballon D’or winner has failed to overtake former El Clasico rival Ronaldo in this year’s list.

6. Elon Musk, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the 2020 Axel Springer Prize on December 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Britta Pedersen / Getty

Elon Musk was named No.6 on the list of most admired men in 2021. The businessman of South African origin is the CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX and the founder of the company Tesla Motors.

Worth an estimated $ 300 billion, Musk is considered the richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

5. Jackie Chan Jackie Chan attends the Li-Ning Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2020 in Paris, France. Francois Durand / Getty

Jackie Chan, takes fifth place. He is a major action movie star in Asia and is known worldwide for his burlesque acrobatic fighting style in films.

Actor, acrobat, director and one of the main martial artists in history, Jackie Chan does all the stunts himself. He is also the creator of the “wu da pian” subgenre, a mixture of martial arts, impressive gymnastic stunts and comedy.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on October 02, 2021 in Manchester, England. Visionhaus / Getty Images

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo nabbed fourth Most Admirable Men in 2021. This is Ronaldo’s best position on the men’s list since the creation of YouGov’s Most Admired Rankings.

At 36, an age where many footballers are already retired or are considering retiring, Ronaldo is currently Manchester United striker and captain of the Portugal national football team.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid player is also a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the second most followed person on Instagram, on which he has 378 million followers.

3. Xi Jinping Here, Chinese President Xi Jinping can be seen delivering a speech in June. Kevin Frayer / Getty

Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China since 2013, has been named the third most admired man in the world.

The chairman of the Central Military Commission since 2012 and former secretary general of the Communist Party of China is one of the world’s most famous political leaders.

2. Bill Gates Bill Gates speaks at the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum on October 19, 2021 in London, England. Leon Neal / Getty

Business mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates is the second most admired man in the world. He retained his post despite a publicly troubled year after announcing the divorce of his 27-year-old wife, Melinda Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder, business mogul, author and philanthropist was also in second place last year behind the same man …

1. Barack Obama Former US President Barack Obama delivers a speech on Day 9 of COP26 at the SECC on November 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Christopher Furlong / Getty

Former US President Barack Obama retained first place on the list, being named the world’s most admired man for the second year in a row.

The 44th president and the first black president served from 2009 to 2017.

