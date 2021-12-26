Vaccination for 15-18 year olds, “precautionary dose” for frontline workers, 60+ with comorbidities: PM – ThePrint

New Delhi: Children between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3 and “precautionary doses” (boosters) will be administered to health and frontline workers from January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

He also said that people with co-morbidities over the age of 60 will be eligible for precautionary doses on the recommendation of their doctors from January 10.

In his address to the nation at 9.45 p.m., the PM said the decision was made in consultation with science advisers.

Speaking of the increase in Omicron cases, the Prime Minister warned everyone not to panic and wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Covid is not gone yet, it is important to remain cautious and exercise caution, he said.

He also said that the rollout of the nasal vaccine and the world’s first Covid DNA vaccine would begin soon in India.

On preparing for Covid

Speaking about pandemic preparedness, Modi said that at present the country has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds and more than 1.4 lakh intensive care beds to combat cases of Covid.

India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric and non-ICU ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 PSA oxygen factories in operation, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed all over the country, he said.

PM Modi also congratulated health workers as well as citizens for a successful vaccination campaign over the past 11 months.

The vaccination process began on January 16 and since then more than 61% of the population has received both doses of the vaccine. While 91% of the population received a single dose, he said.

