Considering the positive and negative impacts of the HKPD law

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The law on financial relations between central government and regional governments (HKPD) was ratified at the beginning of this month during the plenary meeting of the DPR RI, Tuesday (7/12/2021).

A number of aspects regulated by this law are considered to have both positive and negative impacts on the regional economy.

The Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of Regional Autonomy (KPPOD) believes that the HKPD law should be able to carry out regional tax reforms, which cannot be independent or still rely heavily on transfers. of the Center.

Based on the report of the Supreme Control Agency (BPK) in 2020, it was recorded that 443 or 88.07% of the total of 503 regional governments (Pemda) were included in the “not yet independent” category of indicators tax independence (IKF). In addition, 468 regional governments or 93.04% of regional governments did not experience a category change from 2013 until the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Despite the important role of the legal basis for regional tax reform, KPPOD policy analyst Eduardo Edwin Ramda believes that several aspects of the HKPD law can have both positive and negative effects.

These aspects, Edwin explained, include efforts to increase local revenue (PAD) through the tax system, and strengthening the incentive system in central transfers to the regions.

“When we talk about impact, there are two blade perspectives that we see on the positive and negative side,” he said during the webinar on Thursday (12/26/2021).

First, the opsen regime has the potential to increase the PAD, but the regulation of a number of regional tax and levy rates (PDRD) also has the potential to create an economic burden on the business community and the economy. ‘economy. slum society or communities living in slums.

This opsen tax system may require taxpayers (WP) to make down payments to two parties, namely provincial and district / city governments.

Therefore, it is possible to increase the DPA through the administrative revenue sharing scheme between the two levels of government. Tax options include certain taxes such as motor vehicle taxes, motor vehicle return charges, and non-metallic mineral and aid taxes.

Although they have the potential to increase PDRD income, the tax options governed by the HKPD Act are considered to have multiple interpretations. Edwin stated that there are two possible interpretations of the opsen policy as regulated by law, for example, the maximum rate of motor vehicle tax that is regulated is 1.2%, and it will be charged 0.66%.

The first interpretation, Edwin explained, is that the burden on taxpayers that will be paid later is 1.2% (maximum tax rate), plus 0.66% (opsen) or 2/3 of 1, 2% of the maximum tax rate.

“When everything is added up, the total taxpayer burden becomes 1.99 percent,” Edwin said.

Then, the second interpretation is that from 1.2 percent of the maximum PKB tariff, 0.66 percent (or the equivalent of 0.79 percent of tax revenue paid by taxpayers) is transferred to the government of district / city. The remainder, 0.33% of the maximum tariff (or the equivalent of 0.41% of taxpayer tax revenues), goes to the provincial government as the holder of the PKB authority.

“This will raise questions, does the provincial government want just 0.41%? [penerimaan pajak kendaraan bermotor], which previously in the PDRD law, they were getting around 2 percent. Therefore, it must be [diperjelas] in terms of interpretation, definition of formulation, “he explained.

Second, the Incentive Transfer Scheme to Regions (TKD) is seen as capable of boosting regional performance, but on the other hand, the Income Sharing Scheme (DBH) regulated in the UU HKPD is still natural.

Edwin felt that if the alamcentric approach was very strong in the DBH scheme, it could prompt regions to act in a more exploratory manner without thinking about switching to other sectors.

“With their goal of further exploring natural resources without paying attention to the quality of the environment and natural resources, they will achieve a large DBH. This could be the wrong way, because he does not see the fact that today. There has been a change from the primary sector to the secondary and tertiary sector, ”he said.

On the other hand, Edwin finds that the HKPD law does not yet have a supervisory framework for special autonomy funds (otsus) in general, the center transfer funds remain the backbone of regional finances.

Therefore, Edwin said that the HKPD Law did not propose any significant changes from its predecessors, namely Law 28/2009 and Law 33/2004. According to him, the changes in the HKPD law are still elementary, namely changes in tariffs and nomenclature, without any new system innovations to increase regional revenues.

“In fact, there are other options, like optimizing value added tax on local taxes. There are actually many other options that are not yet available to the government. UU HKPD, “he explained.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the design of the HKPD law is not only about budget allocations, but also strengthens regional spending so that it is efficient, targeted and in synergy with central government spending.

“It should be understood together that the policies proposed in the HKPD bill are a joint effort to improve the quality of the implementation of fiscal decentralization in Indonesia,” said Sri Mulyani.

He also said that the simplification of the types of regional taxes and levies in the Bill on Financial Relations between Central and Regional Governments (HKPD) has the potential to encourage increased regional income (PAD). ) up to 50%.

Sri Mulyani explained that one of the pillars of the HKPD bill is to strengthen regional tax and compensation reform by simplifying the types of regional taxes and levies. In the bill, the regional tax types will be reduced from 16 to 14 types, while the regional remunerations from the previous 32 to 18 types.

