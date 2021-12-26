Then Xi Jinping is challenged from within

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Stock Photography. 1 of 3Photo: Andy Wong / AP / TT

Chinese President Xi Jinping has firmly seized power and is establishing himself as the undisputed leader of the country.

But there are signs that internal opposition is growing within the Chinese Communist Party, according to Chinese expert Torbjrn Lodn.

In November, a resolution was passed after a four-day meeting with the powerful Central Committee in Beijing, which was attended by around 350 people from the party’s elite.

The resolution was that Xi Jinping was given a very central role in the history of the party and therefore of the People’s Republic.

Next is the party congress, and there has been no question among commentators that Xi, who has been in power since 2012, would be challenged.

But he doesn’t have full control.

Striking

Torbjrn Lodn, sinologist and head of the Stockholm China Center at the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP), says that in the Communist Party newspaper Folkets Dagblad on December 9, an article was published praising the reform policy. relatively liberal economically which swept the XI era.

Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao (former rulers) are praised in the article, but in 4000 Chinese characters, it does not mention Xi Jinping. It’s very, very surprising, says Lodn.

The article is written by Qu Qingshan, head of the Central Committee Institute for Party History and Documentation, according to Lodn.

It shows that Xi is not in control.

Economic elite

In the past, much of Xi’s internal criticism has been attributed to the so-called Shanghai group surrounding former President Jiang Zemin. Jiang, now 95, was a former mayor of Shanghai before taking power as a compromise candidate after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

He continued the pro-market reforms that his freckles had initiated and still enjoys some influence through those around him.

The politicians who stood by his side enjoyed special support from the new economic elite, Lodn says.

Nowadays, critics are also found outside various geographic groupings, such as Shanghai. Their views are represented by politicians and executives across the country, Lodn says.

Is the opposition bigger now than it was before?

I think along with Xi Jinping’s alignment and concentration of power, I think he’s getting bigger. But how big is it? It is not enough to have a group of politicians, it is also necessary to have a broad base and to a certain extent popular emancipation.

Korstg TV

Xi Jinping led two political crusades during his tenure: against corruption and to reduce economic disparities.

In recent years, according to the latest five-year plan, authorities have replaced tech giants, banned lucrative educational activities for young people, and tightened pay rules, among other things.

Critics want to go back to the days of pro-market reform policy, but at the same time want to keep the one-party government, says Torbjrn Lodn.

Xi Jinping’s thesis is that if you let economic entrepreneurs wander and get what they want, you undermine the party’s position in the long run.

It is difficult to say what the internal criticism actually leads to.

Scores of Chinese skiers choose to assume Xi’s position is rock solid. I really forget that, I don’t think so. But I can’t imagine he’s going to drop anytime soon.

Xi jinping Xi Jinping has been President of China since March 14, 2013. He is also Commander-in-Chief and Chairman of the Committee on Internal Security and Internet Surveillance, as well as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. He was born in Beijing in 1953, the son of one of the founders of the Communist Party. The family has an important financial heritage. With his wife and singer Peng Liyuan, he has a child, daughter Xi Mingze. Xi joined the Communist Party in 1974, according to reports after eight unsuccessful requests. It is considered to be business oriented and strives to increase investment from abroad. His campaign against corruption made him very popular, but during his tenure attacks against human rights activists also escalated. During his tenure as the supreme leader of China, Xi continuously exercised his power. In 2017, his name was inscribed in the statutes of the Communist Party, which only the founders of the Mao Zedong Party and Deng Xiaoping, who opened up the Chinese economy, have received before. Last year, the National People’s Congress decided to abolish the limit on the number of terms a president can serve, allowing Xi to retain power even after 2023. In the fall of 2021, the Communist Party passed a resolution placing Xi at the center of the country’s history. According to the state-run New China news agency, the resolution will bring together all citizens around the party and Xi Jinping, among others. The sea