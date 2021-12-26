COVID-19 Jabs for Group 15-18 from January 3; reminder for seniors from January 10





In a late-night televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for caution against the Omicron variant.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that adolescents between the ages of 15 and 18 would be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, and frontline and health workers and people over the age of 60 with comorbidities on the opinion of physicians would be eligible. for what he called a precaution or a third dose. In a televised address to the nation late in the evening, Mr. Modi announced the start dates for this vaccination process. January 3, 2022 will see the rollout of vaccination for 15-18 year olds, while January 10 will be the start date for the precautionary dose for healthcare workers and the elderly with co-morbidities. The announcement comes in the wake of the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) giving an emergency use sign for Bharat Biotechs Covaxin to use for children aged 12-18. All of our decisions regarding vaccination, their research, approval and certification were scientifically motivated, just like our vaccination campaign and who is eligible to be vaccinated first, in this regard these decisions were made today, a declared the Prime Minister. Vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18, he said, will not only help protect them as schools have reopened in many places, but will also go a long way in reassuring worried parents. During his speech of almost 15 minutes, the Prime Minister called for caution without panic in the face of the Omicron variant. He gave an overview of the ground preparations already made by the government regarding health systems in anticipation of Omicron and learning the lessons of the second wave. Currently, nearly 90% of all people eligible for vaccines have received at least one dose, and 61% of the eligible population has received both doses. We have over 18 hospital beds available, of which five lakh beds are supplied with oxygen. Almost 90,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are reserved for children and more than 3,000 PSA oxygen plants have been installed across the country, said Modi on the rise of healthcare infrastructure health after the second wave that devastated India in the summer months. I ask you not to panic, but to remain cautious in the face of the new coronavirus mutation. Maintain the use of masks and wash your hands frequently. As we were confronted with the coronavirus, our ability to fight it also improved, he said.

