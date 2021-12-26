



Posted:

8:00 a.m. on December 26, 2021





Ahead of the May mayor and London Assembly election, the Tories released bogus leaflets on Transport for London’s (TfL) financial situation. They used colors and fonts close to TfL to make it official. The leaflets claimed that the mayor, Sadiq Khan, had mismanaged TfL’s funding. What they didn’t say is that the real reason TfL is currently facing such an uncertain future is the double jeopardy of Boris Johnson and Covid. During his tenure as mayor, Boris Johnson waived the TfL 700 million annual operating grant from the Treasury. This made London the only major city in Europe so heavily dependent on fare revenues and particularly exposed to what was to follow. When the Covid-19 epidemic hit, the number of passengers on the metro fell by 97% and on buses by 86%. These numbers have struggled to fully recover since then and have hit TfL tariff revenues hard. With recent home counseling work, the numbers have plummeted again, never having fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Since the government first issued its ‘stay at home’ guidelines in March 2020, three short-term emergency funding agreements have been made between the Department of Transport and TfL. Between April 1, 2020 and the most recent due to expire February 4 next year, the government offered emergency grants to TfL and allowed the transport operator to borrow an additional 600 million to keep London on the move. However, every emergency deal comes with conditions like higher-than-inflation rate increases, restrictions on concessions, and requirements to generate additional income in the most difficult times. The government seems determined to put political power on the mayor for circumstances beyond his control. For comparison, private train operators have faced similar issues with passenger numbers and hence revenues, but the government has handed them $ 10.4 billion in financial assistance, without any strings, since the start of the pandemic. London is not treated fairly. TfL has just received a further extension of its funding, which is due to end in February. The government’s announcement of the extension came just a day before the money ran out. The situation is extremely serious and without proper financial assistance to bridge the gap, TfL faces financial disaster. If fair funding is not available, we are considering major cuts to bus and metro services, potentially one in five bus lines are at risk, and even an entire metro line could be shut down in the worst case. London is united in business leaders’ call for unions – government must give TfL a fair, long-term funding deal. The ripple effect of a controlled decline of TfL would be an uncontrolled decline of our city. Leveling the north shouldn’t mean leveling London to the bottom, and without a serious deal the government will deliver a real blow to our city. The government talks about leveling up, but in reality all they are doing is leveling London down with a forced controlled decline. The war against Londoners must end now. Elly Baker (Lab) is a member of the London-wide assembly and responsible for transport. Anne Clarke (Lab) is London Assembly Member for Barnet and Camden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hamhigh.co.uk/news/traffic/tfl-threat-boris-johnson-covid-8584302 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

