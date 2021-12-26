Xi emphasizes attention, enthusiasm in work for retired executives





Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized attentive, enthusiastic and focused service for retired executives, urging those working in the field to strive to accomplish remarkable achievements in their ordinary duties. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China The Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a nationwide meeting praising the work related to retired cadres. Reviewing the CCP’s century-old effort, Xi praised the retired cadres for their important contributions and expressed the hope that they could bring their wisdom and strength to the government. achievement of the second goal of the centenary of China and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Xi also urged Party committees and organizational departments at all levels to recognize and value those who work for retired cadres and praised their huge but unknown contributions. Chen Xi, Political Bureau member of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, spoke at the meeting and stressed the need to make Xi’s important speech a fundamental guiding principle. for work concerning retired executives. At the meeting, 100 groups and 300 individuals were cited for their outstanding service to retired executives. Protect fertile black soil China is deliberating on a new law to protect the fertile black soil in its northeastern region. The bill was submitted for its first reading during an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. President Xi Jinping has shown great concern for the protection of black soil. The soil is found in northeast China’s Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning provinces and parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and produces about a quarter of the country’s total grain production. When Xi visited a demonstration area for green food production in Lishu County, Jilin Province in July 2020, he was happy to know that the black soil there was protected by agricultural technologies. He watched from a distance the corn farmland in the demonstration area. The crops were about to bloom, with golden acorns on top. About ten drones flew over to carry out the spraying operation. Despite the sun scorching above his head, Xi entered the cornfield with local agricultural technicians and took a closer look at the cross section of black soil in front of a vantage point. Agricultural expert Li Baoguo, also a professor at the China Agricultural University, told Xi that the black soil was originally at least 60 centimeters thick, but was shrunk by 3 millimeters per year by the Wind and water erosion since it was reclaimed for growing crops at the end of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). “The black soil would disappear in decades without effective protective measures,” Xi said anxiously. Li introduced a practice of returning corn stalks to farmland for mulching in the demonstration area. This Not only increased organic matter in the soil, but also helped prevent soil erosion and preserve soil moisture. Xi noted that Li’s work is very important. He highlighted effective measures to protect black soil for future generations, saying the soil is as precious as giant pandas. “The practice in Lishu County is worth promoting. “ He asked experts and academics to “write agricultural land research papers,” helping farmers master advanced agricultural technologies and grow the best food with the best technology. At a central annual rural labor conference last December, Xi reiterated the importance of making good use of and protecting the black soil.

