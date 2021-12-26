Imran reorganizes the party structure





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed a new organizational structure for the ruling PTI, giving four key positions to members of the federal cabinet.

Under the new organizational structure, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will be Secretary General, while National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will be President of Balochistan, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak will head PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in Punjab, Industry and Production Minister Khusro Bakhtiar in southern Punjab, and Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in Sindh.

Information on the new configuration was shared by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on his Twitter account.

Perhaps for the first time in PTI history, all provincial chapters have been handed over to members of the federal cabinet.

This major development comes just a day after the dissolution of all PTI bodies across Pakistan, following the embarrassing defeat of the first phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had been considered the stronghold of the PTI ever since. 2013.

In a subsequent tweet, the minister said that Aamir Mehmood Kiani, who was appointed general secretary of the PTI days after being invited to reign as health minister, has been appointed additional secretary general by the Prime Minister. minister, who is party chairman.

The Prime Minister blamed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the poor selection of candidates for the shock defeat of the PTI. However, some members of his cabinet and provincial ministers saw rising inflation as a major factor in the party’s electoral debacle.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the PTI’s performance in the first phase of elections for local KP bodies, the prime minister on Friday dissolved all party organizing bodies after consulting with the party’s top leadership here.

A 21-member constitutional committee, made up of the national leadership of the PTI, was formed to work on the party’s new constitution.

It consists of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Fawad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Nyazee, Amir Kayani and Usman Buzdar from Punjab.

Likewise, Fawad, who spoke to the media on Friday after the senior leaders’ meeting, chaired by PTI chairman Imran Khan, said Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Qasim Suri would represent Balochistan while Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Asad Umar from the federal capital were integrated into the committee.

The Minister noted that after the approval of the senior member committee, new PTI organizations would be formed. He pointed out that the PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan, which had the status of a national federal party, while Imran Khan was the leader of the federation and his voice bank was present everywhere from Gwadar to Khyber and Karachi to Lahore.

