On Good Governance Day, Amit Shah congratulates Narendra Modi’s government for making decisions that have been good for people

Speaking during the Good Governance Day program in Delhi, the Home Secretary also attacked previous governments saying that the decisions they had taken were taken with only “the” in mind. voting banks ”.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying the government led by him has made decisions that are good for the people and not what the people would like, even at the cost of political damage.

Speaking at the Good Governance Day event in Delhi, Shah also attacked previous governments, saying the decisions they made were taken with their governments in mind. “Vote banks”.

“The last 21 governments have made decisions with their voting banks in mind,” he said.

“People kept saying that we got independence (swaraj) a long time ago, but when will we have good governance (su-raaj),” he said.

Shah said that due to the lack of good governance, people’s trust in the democratic system of the country is gradually eroding.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored people’s faith in democracy by bringing good governance to the local level, he said.

According to Shah, people realized that Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and social administration, thus changing the face of the country.

He said that people’s faith in democracy has grown since 2014, when they began to benefit from the development undertaken by the Modi government.

“Before 2014, many governments changed. Many governments came, many left. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, people realized that his government had not come to lead the government but to change the country, ”he said. .

Shah said some previous governments sometimes made decisions with voting banks in mind.

Modi made good governance a reality: Amit Shah

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Modi government never made decisions that the people would like (jo logon ko achhe lagen). He made decisions that are good for the people. (Jo logon ke liye achhe hon) “There is a big difference between the two. Some decisions may bring you popularity for a short time, but that means keeping the country in trouble,” he said.

The last 21 governments have made decisions with their voting banks in mind. Narendra Modi’s government has never made decisions that “look” good to people, it has always made decisions that “do” good to people: Interior Minister Amit Shah on the Day of the Day program. good governance in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tmcwwr29zn ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

The interior minister said Modi has taken everyone and made efforts to make good governance a reality.

Giving the example of good governance, he said there had not been a single accusation of corruption against the Modi government in the past seven years because it is a clean and transparent administration.

Shah said that over the past seven years, the government has increased development benefits to 60 crore people who were otherwise deprived of all social assistance programs over the past decades.

He said the Modi government provided toilets for the poor, houses built, electricity and gas connections being free.

Shah said the government had developed such policies through which the problems could be rooted out.

He said there should always be a government that is sensitive and accountable to the people.

“The people should trust the government and at the same time the government should trust the people.

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa top the Centre’s good governance index

According to the document on Good governance index, published by Shah, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa topped the Center’s Good Governance Index 2020-21, and Uttar Pradesh has shown remarkable improvement over the past two years.

Nearly 3 million citizen applications and more than 6 lakh of public grievances were resolved during the special six-day Good Governance Week campaign that began on December 20, senior government officials said. News18.

Shah was present at the end of the campaign on December 25, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day and also commemorated the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier today, along with PMModi and President Ram Nath Kovind, Shah paid a floral tribute to Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in the capital.

“Tribute to the respected Atal ji on his birthday. Remember Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He has dedicated his life to making India strong and developed . His development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday is celebrated as “Good Governance Day”, “Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Modi had ordered the Good Governance Campaign with the aim of providing good administration to the last person of the village (Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur), in which the government, the Center and the State work as a team to resolve public grievances and provide services on submitted requests. by people.

With the contribution of agencies

Read all Recent news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.