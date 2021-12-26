Politics
On Good Governance Day, Amit Shah congratulates Narendra Modi’s government for making decisions that have been good for people
Speaking during the Good Governance Day program in Delhi, the Home Secretary also attacked previous governments saying that the decisions they had taken were taken with only “the” in mind. voting banks ”.
Union Home Secretary Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying the government led by him has made decisions that are good for the people and not what the people would like, even at the cost of political damage.
Speaking at the Good Governance Day event in Delhi, Shah also attacked previous governments, saying the decisions they made were taken with their governments in mind. “Vote banks”.
“The last 21 governments have made decisions with their voting banks in mind,” he said.
#GoodGovernanceDay https://t.co/y3NES1n7Dw
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021
“People kept saying that we got independence (swaraj) a long time ago, but when will we have good governance (su-raaj),” he said.
Shah said that due to the lack of good governance, people’s trust in the democratic system of the country is gradually eroding.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored people’s faith in democracy by bringing good governance to the local level, he said.
According to Shah, people realized that Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and social administration, thus changing the face of the country.
He said that people’s faith in democracy has grown since 2014, when they began to benefit from the development undertaken by the Modi government.
“Before 2014, many governments changed. Many governments came, many left. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, people realized that his government had not come to lead the government but to change the country, ”he said. .
Shah said some previous governments sometimes made decisions with voting banks in mind.
Modi made good governance a reality: Amit Shah
“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Modi government never made decisions that the people would like (jo logon ko achhe lagen). He made decisions that are good for the people. (Jo logon ke liye achhe hon) “There is a big difference between the two. Some decisions may bring you popularity for a short time, but that means keeping the country in trouble,” he said.
The last 21 governments have made decisions with their voting banks in mind. Narendra Modi’s government has never made decisions that “look” good to people, it has always made decisions that “do” good to people: Interior Minister Amit Shah on the Day of the Day program. good governance in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tmcwwr29zn
ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021
The interior minister said Modi has taken everyone and made efforts to make good governance a reality.
Giving the example of good governance, he said there had not been a single accusation of corruption against the Modi government in the past seven years because it is a clean and transparent administration.
Shah said that over the past seven years, the government has increased development benefits to 60 crore people who were otherwise deprived of all social assistance programs over the past decades.
He said the Modi government provided toilets for the poor, houses built, electricity and gas connections being free.
Shah said the government had developed such policies through which the problems could be rooted out.
He said there should always be a government that is sensitive and accountable to the people.
“The people should trust the government and at the same time the government should trust the people.
Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa top the Centre’s good governance index
According to the document on Good governance index, published by Shah, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa topped the Center’s Good Governance Index 2020-21, and Uttar Pradesh has shown remarkable improvement over the past two years.
Nearly 3 million citizen applications and more than 6 lakh of public grievances were resolved during the special six-day Good Governance Week campaign that began on December 20, senior government officials said. News18.
Shah was present at the end of the campaign on December 25, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day and also commemorated the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Earlier today, along with PMModi and President Ram Nath Kovind, Shah paid a floral tribute to Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in the capital.
“Tribute to the respected Atal ji on his birthday. Remember Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He has dedicated his life to making India strong and developed . His development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday is celebrated as “Good Governance Day”, “Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
Modi had ordered the Good Governance Campaign with the aim of providing good administration to the last person of the village (Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur), in which the government, the Center and the State work as a team to resolve public grievances and provide services on submitted requests. by people.
With the contribution of agencies
Read all Recent news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/on-good-governance-day-amit-shah-lauds-narendra-modi-govt-for-taking-decisions-that-did-good-to-people-10235451.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]