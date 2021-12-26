Santa hats ready as jingles continue at Christmas vaccination centers | Vaccines and vaccination





Santa hats and Christmas sweaters added a festive color to the usual PPE for the NHS ‘Jingle jabs campaign in east London on Christmas Day.

In one of at least eight vaccination centers open in England, volunteers decorated Redbridge Town Hall with Christmas-themed images and festive messages as they faced a fast-paced queue for booster injections.

We tried to brighten it up a bit, we tried to decorate some of the berries. There is only a limited amount that we can do clinically, but we have tried. Those with their Christmas hats put them on while trying to observe full PPE, said Imran Khan, senior clinical pharmacist at the center.

Khan said the campaign to have people vaccinated in open centers from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day was helpful in a diverse region like Ilford and especially for workers who did not have the luxury of working from home.

Sadique Shikder, 46, said his job as a bartender meant he was usually too busy to go to a vaccination center, as did Azmat Hussain, 54, who said he would normally travel as a salesperson in the financial sector. We usually have dinner today and it’s my mom’s birthday too, but because of Covid we had to cut back, so I’m going to go back and watch TV, Hussain said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged people to make the recall a part of your Christmas this year in response to Omicron, and the NHS has tweeted its gratitude to everyone who works over the holiday season.

Elementary school teacher Anam Choudhury, 28, said she booked to be vaccinated on Christmas Day because she expected it to be calm.

I’m a teacher so wanted to schedule it for the Christmas holidays and thought I would do it today. I’m surprised he’s so busy I thought I’d be the only one here, she said. I think it’s good that they open it up as much as possible so people can make the most of it before they go back to work.

Normally I go to see the family but we were obviously a little leery and cut it down so it’s just my kids and my husband at home. My husband cooks, so he cooks at home.

Volunteer Hashminder Singh Kohli, who is Sikh, said he is happy to work on Christmas Day and considers it part of his religion to help. Kohli, 54, said he was in semi-retirement after shutting down an Italian clothing import business over Brexit.

I didn’t want to sit down and become a couch potato, so I volunteered, and it’s also part of my faith to help those in need, whoever they are, said Kohli, who has been encouraged at the center by Khan, his longtime friend.

His plan was to go out to dinner with friends after finishing at the vaccination center, while Khan said their usual family dinner, though reduced, was already being prepared.

I made my roast potatoes yesterday as roast potato man in our house and they will go in the oven later, and my wife cooks the halal chicken roast chicken, he said.

