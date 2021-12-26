Schools will remain open, Boris Johnson promises despite fears over Omicron wave and its impact on the NHS

Boris Johnson has pledged to keep schools open over the New Year despite fears of an increase in Omicron in January and its potential impact on UK hospitals.

The prime minister told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi he was “absolutely determined” to see the children back in class after the festive break.

The couple are said to be in constant communication over the delicate balance between keeping the kids in school and curbing any resurgence of the mutant strain once the Christmas holidays are over.

Mr Johnson and Mr Zahawi would believe education is the “number one priority” in government and that school closures are not currently being considered.

The news will come as a welcome reprieve for parents, students and teachers who faced chaos last January when the government was forced to flip-flop on its guidelines to keep primary schools open.

A number of unions had called on the government to inform school principals “quickly and clearly” of new measures to be planned for next year, fearing that schools would be left to decide whether or not to open on their own.

But a source with close ties to Zahawi told the Time: “There is a common commitment within government to ensure that they [schools] remains open. ‘

Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (right) pledged to keep schools open over the New Year despite fears of an Omicron increase in January and its potential impact on UK hospitals

The prime minister told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi he was “absolutely determined” to see the children back in class after the festive break. [File image]

Fears grew about a return to school in January after SAGE warned the UK was on the verge ofbe hit by a big wave of Covid hospitalizations and the peak could be even higher than last winter despite Omicron’s reduced severity.

In the minutes of a December 23 meeting released last night, the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies warned that the peak in hospital admissions could be comparable to or greater than previous peaks, including the second wave. January.

In London, now considered the zero point of UK Omicron, there were 386 new admissions to Covid hospital on December 22, according to the latest NHS data.

While still a long way from the 850 admissions achieved at the peak of Wave 2 in January, they mark a 92% increase from last week’s figure and are within touching distance of the government threshold of 400 for de new lock restrictions. .

Reports claimed ministers were monitoring the number of hospitalizations in the capital, with a two-week “circuit breaker” lockout to be imposed if the daily count exceeds 400.

Dozens of pupils across England have already been sent home early for their Christmas holidays ahead of the scheduled break due to staff shortages caused by illness and isolation linked to Covid.

The Welsh government has already chosen to delay the start of the spring term students’ start to school, with staff given two planning days to organize alternative distance learning.

This prompted unions to ask the government to tell schools before the end of the term what the plan is to reopen in January.

Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Schools and colleges in England have been urged by the government to review their emergency arrangements during the last week of this term in order to prepare for measures that could be introduced the next term due to the risk posed by the Omicron variant of Covid.

“It is imperative that the government communicate the introduction of any additional measures to schools and colleges quickly and clearly. He does not have a good track record on both fronts.

The operational guidelines developed for schools by the government have left teachers and parents alike confused after appearing to suggest that each school is responsible for making its own decision.

“Schools and trusts should work closely with parents and guardians (future references to parents should be interpreted as including guardians), staff and unions when agreeing on the best approaches for their situation,” said the document.

And in a blog post this week, former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change said: “We believe the government needs to take urgent new action to protect the upcoming back-to-school year.

“It should authorize vaccines for every 5-11 year olds and speed up the existing vaccination program for adolescents, given that only 50 percent of 11-15 year olds and 70 percent of 16-17 year olds have so far , I had a dose of the vaccine.

Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman warned progress and development for many of the youngest children had ‘faltered’ amid pandemic

It comes as Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman’s annual report on the pandemic’s devastating impact on children’s education was released this week.

Ms Spielman warned that most of the children had suffered from school closings and closures, with young people facing loneliness, boredom and misery over the past 18 months.