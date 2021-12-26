Donald Trump’s base took his tweetstorm seriously, even though no one else did





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

“Never give up. See everyone in DC on January 6,” Donald Trump said in his particularly angry storm of tweets on Boxing Day December 26 from his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. The President has unleashed all branches of government, from the FBI to the Supreme Court.

“The United States Supreme Court was utterly incompetent and weak in the face of the massive electoral fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election. We have absolute EVIDENCE, but they don’t want to see it – No position, they say. If we corrupted elections, we have no country! “

“The Department of Justice and the FBI did nothing about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the biggest scam in our country’s history, despite overwhelming evidence,” Trump said. “They should be ashamed of themselves. History will remember that.”

“If a Democratic presidential candidate had a rigged and stolen election, with evidence of such acts at a level never seen before, Democratic senators would consider it an act of war and fight to the death,” tweeted Trump. “Mitch and the Republicans are doing NOTHING, I just want to let it go. NO FIGHT!”

Donald Trump’s base took his furious tweetstorm seriously, even though the media and politicians failed to do so. President Donald Trump pulls his fist as he leaves the White House December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Al Drago / Getty Images

“A young soldier working in Afghanistan told me that the elections in Afghanistan are much safer and much better organized than the American elections of 2020. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupted ballots, was the election of ‘a third world country. False president! “

“It’s time for Republican senators to step up and fight for the presidency, as Democrats would if they had actually won. The proof is irrefutable! , double voters, dead voters … fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote-watchers, MORE VOTES THAN REAL VICTORIES (check out Detroit and Philadelphia), and much more. The numbers are far greater than what is needed to win the individual swing states, and cannot even be challenged … The courts are bad, the FBI and the judiciary haven’t done their job, and the electoral system of the United States resembles that of a third world country. Press freedom has been gone for a long time, this is fake news, and now we have Big Tech (with section 230) to deal with … WIN !!! “

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who announced after Jan.6 that he would not stand for re-election, responded to Trump’s tweets on Saturday, calling them a “fit of tantrums and mad conspiracies “. Speaking to Donald Trump, Kinzinger said he “was trying to burn the place down when leaving because you can’t bear to lose.”

Behind the scenes, Trump’s army was preparing.

“The proof is irrefutable! Donald Trump tweeted. Hundreds of people, including some armies, gather in the state capital of Pennsylvania to display their anger over the election outcome hours after the state’s appeal to Joe Biden on November 7, 2020 in Harrisburg , Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Kelly Meggs, who would later be arrested, wrote on Facebook: “We all stay in DC near the Capitol, we’re at the Hilton Garden Inn but I think it’s full. DC is not a gun. So mace and gas masks, a few batons. If you have armor, that’s fine. “

“Better this to be a Trump victory party,” fellow offender Corrine Lee Montoni posted Jan.6 on Facebook, to which a friend replied. “Or were going to a fucking WARRRRR party.”

“See you in Washington on the 6th, assholes who don’t support Trump,” posted Kenneth Reda, another participant who was arrested.

The Proud Boys have created an online crowdfunding campaign soliciting donations for “protective and communication gear” to be used on January 6th. communication equipment, that would be much appreciated, things got more dangerous for us last year, everything is useful. “

A leader of the Oath Keepers sent instructions to “wait until the 6th when we are all in Washington for the insurgency.”

Trump supporters, who called themselves insurgents and spoke openly about war, were still not taken seriously in the federal government and Congress. Meanwhile, the mainstream media were oblivious. Politico said of Donald Trump’s “See everyone in DC on January 6” tweet that the president “hints at when some of his most ardent supporters in the House are preparing to mount a long-drawn-out challenge to overturn the victory of President-elect Joe Biden while Congress counts the votes of the Electoral College. ” In the House.

The challenge was in the street.

