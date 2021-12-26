Balancing Strategic Competition and Collaboration between the United States and China

Author: Dong Wang, Peking University

The Asia-Pacific has entered a period of profound change characterized by a shifting balance of power and increasingly controversial rivalry between the great powers. The key questions looming over the strategic horizon for the region and beyond are to what extent can peace, stability and prosperity in the region be sustained? And what steps must be taken to strike the right balance between strategic competition and collaboration?

When it comes to strategic planning on the part of regional actors, there is no doubt that strategic competition and collaboration can and must be balanced. Strategic competition has become the hallmark of US policy towards China, and the strategic planning of regional players is increasingly taking place in the context of US-China competition. But competition needs to be clearly defined as a constructive, limited, calibrated, and healthy process, rather than something that is unconstrained, zero-sum, and malicious. The sum of interactions between the United States and China in the region should not be defined solely in terms of competition.

Washington often talks about collaboration and engagement with China. But in the American narrative, engagement has been marginalized and is seen as transactional. The inherent value of commitment must be recognized and restored. The Old Consensus of Engagement The four-decade-old bipartisan consensus in the United States that sees China as another that must be transformed, integrated and brought into an order dominated by the United States was an epistemological error. A new consensus of engagement in the coming years might be possible, but it would require both Washington and Beijing to abandon the zero-sum mentality and instead conceive of power as a positive-sum game.

This would allow an order in which the United States and China could coexist while continuing to compete constructively and in a positive sum, rather than in a conflicting zero-sum manner. Instead of pursuing a complete and damaging decoupling of the world’s two largest economies, Washington and Beijing might be able to re-couple their economies on a new basis of reciprocity.

Different visions of the regional order must be harmonized and a more inclusive vision must be developed and articulated. Too many stories from the region have drawn distinctions along ideological lines, such as democracy versus authoritarianism. Such a narrative is misleading and tends to foster a false sense of comfort when it turns a complex world into a simplistic, black and white world.

The narrative of democracy versus authoritarianism breathes life into the self-fulfilling prophecy of a divisive new Cold War. For example, the vision of the so-called free and open Indo-Pacific region has been presented by the United States and its allies and partners as one of the like-minded and values-sharing states of liberal democracy.

China’s geopolitical checks and balances and exclusion are carefully worded and camouflaged in an ideological narrative. The vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region therefore becomes a vision of division rather than inclusive. A good dose of suspicion and a studied vigilance are necessary towards such a narrative of the region. The future regional order must be an order of inclusion and integration, rather than an order of exclusion and bloc rivalry.

Genuine multilateralism in the region which is inclusive and does not discriminate against particular countries should be encouraged. The momentum for regional economic and trade cooperation must be strengthened rather than weakened. Politicization, militarization and over-securing of trade issues are corrosive for the development of healthy and prosperous regional economic dynamics.

Free trade agreements must not become geopolitical weapons. Beijing has now officially applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Some critics suggest that China’s candidacy was only demagoguery or aimed at deflecting criticism from its backtracking on economic reforms. But Beijing’s candidacy to join the CPTPP is genuine and aims to daobi gaige (creating pressure for reforms internally), to lock in the momentum towards the implementation of national structural reforms.

China’s CPTPP app shows that while the world is increasingly defined by strategic competition between the two most powerful countries, Beijing believes that the recipe for success does not lie in protectionism or isolationism, but rather in a greater openness and a rapprochement with the outside world. The West has said from the start that the CPTPP is not driven by geopolitical calculations and does not target any particular country. Now is the time for the United States and its allies to prove they mean what they said.

Dong Wang is Professor at the School of International Studies and Executive Director of the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding, Peking University. This article is adapted from the author’s opening remarks at the Ditchley Indo-Pacific Conference on October 22, 2021.