PTI workers resent dissolution of party structure and new formation – Pakistan





LAHORE: Workers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) reacted strongly to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the party’s organizational structure and expressed concern over the appointment of federal ministers as new party officials whom they see as the root cause of the recent collapse of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

Meanwhile, a federal minister said the prime minister introduced the new structure to reorganize and reactivate the party so that active contact can be made with workers and voters at the grassroots. He added that the party model had also been changed.

Prime Minister Khan, who is also chairman of the PTI, appointed Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar as central secretary general of the party, former federal minister Amir Mahmood Kiyani as additional secretary general, the Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, President of Punjab, Industries and Minister of Production Khusro Bakhtiar as President of Southern Punjab, Minister of Defense Pervaiz Khattak as President of KP, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi as President of Sindh and Vice President of National Assembly Qasim Suri as President of Balochistan.

Ministers deplore appointment of new leaders despite failure of their respective functions

Arguing that only those who failed should have been punished rather than putting everyone in the dock, party leaders say it was high time their morale was upped. We are unable to understand the wisdom behind the dissolution of party organizations across the country by a high-level central committee headed by party chairman Imran Khan, a disgruntled party leader in Punjab said.

Expressing fears over the move, senior party leaders in the Punjab were of the view that the PTI could face major challenges ahead of the next local and possibly general elections, and disbanding the functioning systems would not help. the party.

The party lost the parliamentary elections to the KP due to the government’s failure to ensure clean governance and the mismanagement of leading parliamentarians, who helped their favorites get tickets. But, instead, the party organizers were punished, said another top leader.

Reacting to the appointment of federal ministers at the head of parties in the Center and the provinces, a leader of the PTI said that these ministers had not justified their performance in their respective fields and had now been given additional functions. Government officials have also assumed political responsibilities and apparently all issues will be resolved now, a senior official quipped. Government officials were responsible for the bad governance, but it was the political workers who were dismissed from their leadership positions with the stroke of a pen.

A founding member, who did not have a leading role in the party, said the PTI had millions of members, but surprisingly some workers had received multiple assignments.

Reacting to the appointment of Shafqat Mahmood as chairman of the PTI Punjab, a provincial leader said the party had lost previous local elections under the leadership of the education minister.

When contacted, Mr Mahmood said the prime minister created the new formation to reorganize and reactivate the grassroots party. We are here to reorganize the party to meet future electoral challenges, he said.

The party, he said, would be reorganized at the district, tehsil and union council levels and would involve all active members who had previously been ignored. Mr Mahmood said the prime minister also changed the model of the party, as previously there was no provincial president here, while he has now been appointed chairman of the PTI of Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiar as head of the southern Punjab.

This type of change will also be visible in the reorganization of parties, he added.

To another question about him leading the PTI in Lahore when the party lost the LG elections, Mr Mahmood said: There is a big difference between 2015 and 2021. He claimed to have organized the party very well in Lahore. and given tickets to applicants in a fair manner.

When contacted, Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar said Prime Minister Khan made the decision to dissolve party organizations to enforce discipline and resolve startup issues. There was serious discussion within the party’s central committee on the matter, and the decision was based on collective wisdom. Party leaders already in office could recover their places after examining the organization, he said.

Posted in Dawn, December 26, 2021

