Everyone rushes to take credit for PM Modi’s booster dose announcement





On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that healthcare and frontline workers will be boosted from January 10, 2022. Vaccination for the 15-18 age group will start from January 3 2022. As soon as the announcement was made, the usual suspects rushed to take credit for it. Shiv Sena frontman Aaditya Thackeray was one of the first to take credit for the announcement minutes after the Prime Minister’s speech. Quoting his tweet of December 7 in which he published a letter written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Thackeray wrote: “I am happy that two of these most important requests made on 7/12 are accepted. “ I am happy that two of these most important requests made on 7/12 are accepted. https://t.co/gDHSOxiIo9 Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 25, 2021 The next one was again a Shiv Sena leader. Although Priyanka Chaturvedi hasn’t posted anything welcoming the announcement, her official office alias gave her the credit that Chaturvedi re-tweeted. In a tweet, his office wrote, “The announcement from the Hon. The Prime Minister is welcome. This has been something Smt. Priyanka Chaturvedi has risen. It is heartwarming that it has now been approved and announced by Shri Narendra Modi. The announcement of the Hon. @PMOIndia is welcome. This has been something Smt. @ priyankac19 increased. Glad to know that it has now been approved and announced by Shri arenarendramodi .@mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/8L4dwnM1Yv Priyanka Chaturvedi Office (@Priyanka_Office) December 25, 2021 Mahua Moitra, congresswoman for Trinamool, also intervened to take credit for the announcement. In a tweet, she said, “Hallelujah! Honorable Modiji heard me! Boosters for the over 60s and frontline workers at last. Praise the Lord. Alleluia!

Honorable Modiji heard me! Boosters for the over 60s and frontline workers at last. Praise the Lord. Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 25, 2021 Next in line was Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Quoting his tweet of December 20 in which he vouched for a booster dose, Kejriwal wrote: “I am happy that today the Prime Minister announced a booster dose for frontline workers. Everyone should be given a booster dose. Apart from that, children between the ages of 15 and 18 will now be able to be vaccinated, which is a very pleasant thing. “ 15 18, https://t.co/9lCtfZRB89 Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2021 He cited an old tweet suggesting he should be credited for the announcement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a forerunner in taking credit for the GoI announcements regarding Covid-19 and everything that has happened since 2014. So on Saturday when Prime Minister Modi announced vaccines for kids over 15 and a booster for the elderly and frontline workers, too, picked up his old tweet to congratulate himself. – – #BoosterJab #VaccinateIndia https://t.co/wUW7eYhEme Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2021 He cited his factually incorrect tweet about the coronavirus vaccine doses given and claimed the central government had listened to his suggestion. In particular, Kerala Congress, Indian Overseas Congress and West Bengal Youth Congress gave him credit for the same. All three “greeted” Rahul Gandhi for “showing the way to the country”. Thanks Modi ji for the booster promise! Thank you Rahul gandhi to show the way #ModiListensToRahul pic.twitter.com/dOrKE62RwA Kerala Congress (@INCKerala) December 26, 2021 Interestingly, while most of the leaders like Prime Minister Modi, HM Shah and other ministers led from the front and shared images of themselves getting vaccinated to help fight vaccine reluctance, Neither Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi nor her children, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released details of their vaccination. In addition, many congressional leaders had previously actively tried to fuel the reluctance to immunize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/rahul-gandhi-aaditya-thackeray-mahua-moitra-priyanka-chaturvedi-arvind-kejriwal-take-credit-booster-dose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

