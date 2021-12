Biden slammed as China and Russia strike dangerous deal: fall short! | Sciences | News

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a video conference, as tensions between the West and the two countries have been at their highest in recent times. President Xi said Putin “strongly supports China’s efforts to protect major national interests and strongly opposes attempts to drive a wedge between our countries.”

The statement is seen as a show of force to the West, as tensions soar between the United States and Russia in Ukraine, and with China in the South China Sea. Gordon Chang, an expert on US-Chinese affairs, told Express.co.uk: “When Putin and Xi Jinping get together, even virtually, there is no good outcome. “Both see an opportunity now that they can do whatever they want. “What really worries me about this is that you don’t need Russia and China to actually coordinate with phone calls and the like.

“When one of them does something that disturbs the peace, the other will take advantage of the situation. “They both see that the Biden administration falls short of the task of protecting not only the United States, but the international system as well.” Mr Chang further criticized Biden, comparing his apparent inaction to the Munich agreement of 1938, which was a failed treaty involving the UK and France that allowed Adolf Hitler and Germany to annex de large parts of Czechoslovakia. He said: “You’ve almost ratified Biden on Russia’s seizures of Crimea and Donbass, and now he’s talking to him about what? It is really dangerous. READ MORE: Putin and Chinese journalist team up for ‘unprecedented’ military partnership

Chang also warned of a possible war in space, as China and Russia deepen their military relations and collaborations in space. Confidence between the two countries is growing as China has agreed to host ground monitoring stations for Russia’s GLONASS satellite navigation system on its soil. Meanwhile, Russia has agreed to host ground stations for China’s BeiDou system. When asked if space could be the new frontier of warfare, Chang said, “There could very well be a war in space.

“One of the very first ways we know war has taken place is that we start to lose our assets in space. “We know the Russians and the Chinese are working together. Russia tested its new Angara-5 rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Thursday. Angara rockets are a family of space launchers intended to replace existing Russian rockets. These vehicles can carry payloads of up to 24,500 kg in low earth orbit (LEO) or 7,500 kg in geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1540717/joe-biden-russia-news-china-collaboration-space-ukraine-vladimir-putin-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos