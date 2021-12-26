Self-awareness, disciplining our strength in the fight against Omicron: PM Modi | Narendra modi

New Delhi: Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that self-awareness and self-discipline are the country’s strengths in the fight against the new variant of COVID.

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio show on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, “My friends, we also have to keep in mind that a new variant of the coronavirus already has knock at the door. Our scientists are constantly studying this new variant of Omicron. They get new data every day, their suggestions are being worked out. In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are the country’s assets in the fight against this variant of the coronavirus. It is this very our collective strength that will defeat COVID; with this very sense of responsibility, we must enter 2022. “

The Prime Minister said that the vaccination milestone in India shows the confidence of every Indian in the system and scientists.

“It is the strength of the people; it is thanks to everyone’s efforts that India has been able to fight the biggest pandemic in 100 years. We have supported each other as family through every difficult moment. those of India, one has the feeling that the country has handled an unprecedented task. Crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark is a success for every Indian. he added

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio speech, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. The program is broadcast across the entire AIR network and Doordarshan as well as on AIR News and the mobile app.

