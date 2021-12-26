Boris Johnson News: Labor Party takes off eight points ahead | Politics | News





Labor has taken the lead with an eight-point lead over the Tories in the polls. The poll, which was carried out over a three-week period from December 1, suggests Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer would win the general election with a majority of 26 seats.

It also shows that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would lose his seat at Uxbridge & South Ruislip, which would make him the first sitting Prime Minister to be kicked out of Parliament. The investigation, which reached nearly 25,000 people in all constituencies, showed that five other ministers lost their seats, including Alok Sharma, the president of the Cop26, and George Eustice, the secretary of the Environment. Labor would win 338 seats, while the Tories would get just 237, which would be the lowest number since Michael Howard’s failed attempt to win the Tories over Tony Blair in 2005. The poll shows Labor winning 40 percent of the vote, while the Tories are said to get only 32 percent.

In 2019, the Conservatives won 43.6% and Labor 32.1%. But despite Labor’s success in the ballot, it still showed the Scottish National Party (SNP) winning 48 of 59 seats. Justin Ibbett, chief executive of Focaldata which conducted the poll, said Sir Keir Starmer’s success was the result of a “Conservative collapse” rather than a “Labor revival”. Speaking to the Sunday Times, he said: “Boris Johnson has overseen a seismic decline in support for the Conservative Party across all walks of life. READ MORE: Boris on the brink: Poll finds 6 in 10 Britons want PM ousted

Images have also emerged of Boris Johnson with wine and cheese alongside his wife and up to 17 staff in the Downing Street Garden during the lockdown last summer, which appears to have broken the rules – despite the # 10 insistence that a “business meeting” was to take place. Mr Johnson also faced the biggest rebellion of his tenure, when 99 Tory MPs voted against the government on the issue of vaccine passports earlier this month. It came after the Tories lost a by-election in North Shropshire to the Liberal Democrats, having held the office for more than 200 years. Winner Helen Morgan overthrew a Tory majority of nearly 23,000, declaring the ‘Tory Party is over’.

This isn’t the first shot Mr Johnson has taken in the polls in recent weeks. A poll by Ipsos MORI earlier in December put Sir Keir Starmer 13 points ahead of Boris Johnson in a poll that asked respondents who they would prefer as prime minister.

