Boris Johnson without a mask at the police station, this might be a detail for you





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Uxbridge, England, December 17, 2021. LON NEAL / GETTY IMAGES / AFP Pout Boris Johnson is all crumpled, but by what? Installed in a police station in Uxbridge, a village in north-west London, he thinks of the security problems raised by the police officers who surround him, of the economic difficulties linked to Brexit or rather of the serial political scandals caused by his regular bending of the rules sanitary? Judging by the lack of a mask on his face, it seems unlikely that it is the coronavirus and its pangs that are really bothering him. Read also Article book our subscriptions In the UK, Boris Johnson’s party too many Golden helmet The source of our own troubles is obviously easier to identify. How not to wonder about the meaning of this hair and this color? Besides, is the latter really natural? A few weeks ago, doubts arose when said mane had taken a curious green tint under fluorescent lighting. Hairdressers know that this kind of phenomenon can appear with chemical colors. This is why they are picky with the lighting of their living room. Tannic On the table, posed in front of the Prime Minister, rests a modest mug. A few inches in front of a policewoman in Uxbridge, another equally modest mug. The perfect opportunity to recall a startling figure, the result of studies carried out regularly in the United Kingdom. Thus, it is accepted that we drink, every day in the country, nearly 100 million cups of tea. That is to say a fifth of the daily world consumption. Which does a lot for a country of 67 million inhabitants. Large chess board Around the neck of Boris Johnson’s neighbor is what the Anglo-Saxons call a day tie, or a more feminine derivative of the tie. This one is traversed by a checkerboard pattern which is nothing dangerous. Baptized sillitoe tartan, this was introduced in 1932 on Scottish police uniforms for rapid identification of officers. It was quickly recovered by officers across the UK and then set off to conquer the world, carried by agents in Australia, Spain, Norway, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Brunei and the United States. Read also The tartan stands checks Safety clip Note, since we are there, that the day tie of the contract in question is not established. This is a model to clip, simply clips. The same goes for the black tie of the policeman in the background. A stylistic heresy? Yes, but she explains it. For security reasons, and in order to dissuade attempts at strangulation, all ties worn by police officers around the world and for several decades have been clipped. Not stupid. Read also Valrie Pcresse exalts Lille, maybe this is a detail for you Marc Beaug(Magazine)

