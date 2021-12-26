Candace Owens trolls Donald Trump with ageist beard for supporting Covid vaccines





Candace Owens gave former President Donald Trump a dig saying he’s too old to understand the internet and do his own research after supporting Covid-19 vaccines. Speaking to Instagram, the 32-year-old political commentator spoke to her followers after interviewing Trump on Wednesday, December 22, where he encouraged vaccinations and revealed he had received a booster.

But Owens didn’t seem impressed with Trump’s stance and said in the Instagram video, People often forget that, for example, how old Trump is. It comes from a generation where I saw a lot of older people having the exact same point of view, like, they were from before TV, before the Internet, before I could do independent research. And whatever they read to them in a newspaper presented to them, they believed it was a reality.

During Wednesday’s interview, Trump objected to Ownes’ anti-vaccine stance and said: I offered a vaccine with three vaccines. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years. But when the Tory expert said, even more people died from Covid this year, by the way, under Joe Biden, then under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are wondering how the Republican leader replied, Oh no, the vaccine works (sic), but some people aren’t that. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. But it’s still their choice.

He added: And if you get vaccinated, you are protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they get vaccinated.

Owens is one of the staunch opponents of Covid-19 vaccines. On Thursday, December 23, she tweeted, I have no problem with anyone who wants to get the shot. I will never let this vaccine get into my body. I firmly believe that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the planet. I am healthy, young, fit and just not afraid of Covid-19.

Candace Owens is seen on the set of 'Candace' on September 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Jason Davis / Getty Images)

Additionally, in her video post to Instagram, she assured her followers not to worry about Trump’s shift in stance on vaccines. She noted, I don’t think anything bad is going on. I think he sincerely believes it and needs to sit down and have a conversation with someone, a larger conversation with someone to really understand what is going on and why so many people are. just horrified. I don’t believe Trump is on the internet, he’s just relying on typical traditional sources.

It comes days after Trump expressed surprise at President Joe Bidens, thanking him for rolling the vaccines last year. On Tuesday, December 21, Biden said that, thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get vaccinated.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Ga. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Later, the former president reacted by saying, I am very grateful to have been surprised to hear it. I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy. I think he did something very well. You know, it’s got to be a healing process in this country, and it’ll help a lot.

