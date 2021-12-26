Carrying military and medical gifts, the President of Turkeys Woos …

(MENAFN- Syndication office) By Faisal Al Yafai

Turkish President talks about vaccines. Speaking at a historic gathering of African leaders in Istanbul over the weekend, he called the disparity in access to COVID-19 injections between the West and Africa a global injustice.

It is shameful that only 6 percent of the African population has been vaccinated, he said. Turkey, he said, would share 15 million doses of the vaccine with African countries.

The global disparity in access to vaccines is indeed an injustice, an injustice that makes the whole world less safe, as the emergence of new variants demonstrates. The Turkish president was right to say that; he also, of course, scored political points. Because Recep Tayyip Erdogan had not invited 16 African heads of state to Istanbul simply to strengthen economic ties. He led them to demonstrate, through military and medical donations, that Africa has no greater friend north of the Mediterranean.

Erdogans awareness in Africa is determined and long standing; this was a constant during his time in power. When he became prime minister in 2003, Turkey had 12 embassies across the continent, the majority in Arab countries. Today the number is 43. Trade has also skyrocketed, from less than $ 6 billion when Erdogan became Prime Minister, to $ 26 billion today.

During the early years of this outreach, Turkey focused on African Muslim countries that were ignored by the rest of the world, such as Sudan and Somalia. When Erdogan visited Mogadishu in 2011, he was the first non-African head of state to visit in 20 years. Over time, however, Turkey has traded more widely across Africa, to the point where the country is a country that African leaders can turn to for their problems.

In recent years that has meant buying armed drones. Everywhere I go in Africa everyone asks me [Turkish drones]Erdogan said on a recent visit to the mainland.

Since the last Turkey-Africa summit in 2014, the profile of the Turkish drone industry has skyrocketed and Ankara has demonstrated that its Bayraktar armed drones can make a decisive difference. Drones were used to prevent the Libyan capital from being overrun by an offensive by Khalifa Haftar and resulted in a surprising Azerbaijani victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020.

Just this week, the New York Times reported that the Ethiopian government had succeeded in turning the tide of a war that at one point seemed almost lost to drones provided by Turkey and other countries.

Ankara has not confirmed that it has sold drones to Ethiopia, but last month Ethiopia’s prime minister engaged in a bitter war against the Tigray region signed a military cooperation agreement. Turkish Bayraktar drones reportedly appeared in the conflict soon after.

Not surprisingly, African countries are interested in buying them. At around $ 1 million to $ 2 million each, not only are they more than ten times cheaper than America’s flagship Reaper drones, but they’re also easier to obtain. Washington ensures that the sale of drone technology is reserved for the allies.

In military terminology, the technology that enables armies to increase their combat potential is called a force multiplier. For Turkey, drones have been a multiplier of political force, giving it access to many governments. Turkey has not confirmed all of the countries that have purchased its drones, but those that have reportedly bought or expressed interest are Ukraine, Poland and Albania, as well as Morocco, Tunisia and Rwanda. Kyrgyzstan received its first shipment last week.

The importance of Turkish drone diplomacy lies in the doors it opens. The simple act of building relationships with African countries has also given it leverage in other parts of the world.

Take, for example, Ankara’s proximity to Ethiopia. Turkey is the country’s third largest supplier of foreign investment; in fact, nearly a third of all Turkish investments across the continent go to Ethiopia.

This proximity to Addis Ababa gives Ankara an influence over Egypt, several thousand kilometers away. With Egypt locked in a dispute with Ethiopia over the waters of the Nile, it is in Cairo’s interest that Ankara does not line up too close to Ethiopia. The same is true with Libya, where a good relationship with Tripoli influences Turkey’s relations with France and Italy, both of which have economic interests in Libya.

In this way, Turkey’s growing reach on the African continent also gives it leverage in North Africa and Europe. Turkey, which remains an upper-middle-income country, despite having NATO’s second-largest army, can exert disproportionate influence through its connections.

But Turkey has another major asset, which is why so many African leaders have come to Istanbul: History, or rather its absence.

In last week’s opening speech, Erdogan returned to a theme he had discussed previously, namely that Africa should have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. It was a great injustice, he told delegates, that five UN countries [get] to decide the fate of the whole world.

And this is the part of the Turkish influence that Western countries have the most difficulty understanding. Many of the grievances African countries have towards the West are opaque to Western diplomats, or appear to be a relic of the past. Erdogan made sure to bring these grievances to the fore, denouncing colonialism when he addressed the Angolan parliament in October and targeting France’s colonial crimes on the continent.

This positioning remains the key to Turkey’s success. As with China, Turkey’s rulers have been able to make inroads into Africa not only because of the gifts of technology and trade they bring, but also because of who they are not.

Faisal Al Yafai is currently writing a book on the Middle East and is a frequent commentator on international TV news channels. He has worked for news organizations such as The Guardian and the BBC, and has reported on the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa.

