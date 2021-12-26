PM Narendra Modi announces vaccination against Covid for children aged 15 to 18 from January 3





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 will begin in the country from January 3, while the “precautionary dose” for healthcare workers and first line will start from January 10. In an address to the nation amid rising cases of Covid via the Omicron variant of the virus, he said the precautionary dose will also be available for citizens over 60 and with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well. . See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: The Prime Minister used the term precautionary dose and did not call it the booster dose as it is commonly called. Modi said the global experience shows that following all preventive measures on a personal level is a great weapon in the fight against Covid as he asked people to be vigilant and take all precautionary measures, but warned against any panic. He said vaccination is also an important weapon in the fight against the pandemic. Now is the time to be careful, while engaging in the festivities, he said. “I urge you all not to panic, to be careful and alert. Remember to mask yourself and continue to wash your hands,” Modi said. Administration of the nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid will begin soon in India as well, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/india/news-pm-narendra-modi-announces-covid-vaccination-for-children-between-15-18-yrs-from-january-3-174489 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos