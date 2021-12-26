SMRC: 71.7% of people satisfied with Jokowi’s performance





The SMRC survey shows that 71.7% of the public is satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) has released the results of a 2021 public opinion poll on economics and politics. One of them is related to the performance of President Joko Widodo, where the majority of the public is satisfied with his work. “The majority of residents, 71.7%, are very or somewhat satisfied with President Jokowi’s work,” SMRC research director Deni Irvani said in an online poll released Sunday (12/26). Only 25.3 percent of the audience expressed dissatisfaction with Jokowi’s performance. It is an accumulation of those who are dissatisfied (22.0%) and not at all satisfied (3.3%). “And those who don’t know or don’t answer 3%,” Deni said. The level of satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance is in line with the public’s assessment of the performance of the central government in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to 75% of the population is satisfied with the work of the central government in the face of Covid-19. “Only 22% less or not satisfied and 3% who are unresponsive,” Deni said. In addition, he explained that the public is optimistic about the improvement of the national economy next year. Up to 62.2% of those polled believe the national economy will be better next year. “In the meantime, there are 10.6% of those who think it will be worse or much worse and 19.2% of those who think there will be no change,” Deni said. SMRC conducted a survey from December 8 to 16, 2021. The population of this survey is all Indonesian citizens who are eligible to vote in general elections, namely those who are 17 years of age or older. From this population, 2,420 respondents were selected at random. The respondents who can be questioned validly are 2,062 with margin of error from about 2.2 percent to the 95 percent confidence level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r4pytm354/smrc-717-persen-masyarakat-puas-dengan-kinerja-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos