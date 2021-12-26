Donald Trump’s golf courses demanded more than $ 4million in UK government leave money, World News





Former US President Donald Trump’s golf courses have claimed more than $ 4 million in vacation money from the UK government.

The turnover of its resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire has been reduced by 50 percent of what they previously earned.

In 2020 alone, Trump’s leisure business in Balmedie saw a decline of $ 1.7 million.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd (TIGCS), which owns and operates the Trump International Scotland course, said it has forced the courses to be closed for part of the year and limited the number of guests due to social distancing rules and curfews.

Its report states that “the UK government’s leave program has been helpful in retaining as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees have been reinstated during the year”.

Trump, after decades of buying indebted properties, has spent more than $ 300 million in cash to buy and develop the Scottish courts, none of which have made a profit.

The Scottish Parliament had rejected a call for the government to investigate how Donald Trump had financed his purchase of two golf courses in Scotland.

Avaaz, a global human rights group, has filed a petition with Scotland’s highest civil court to seek judicial review of the government’s decision.

Britain introduced an “unexplained wealth order” in 2018 to help authorities target the illicit wealth of foreign officials suspected of corruption and those implicated in serious crimes.

However, they simply require an individual to explain the source of their wealth, but can pave the way for authorities to seize assets.

In 2006, Trump bought 1,000 acres in Aberdeenshire for more than $ 10 million. Since then he has spent an additional $ 60 million to build a golf course, a small hotel and a handful of holiday cottages, according to documents filed by the company with the UK Companies Register.

The Trump Organization has said in statements and public documents that it has spent a total of more than $ 140 million on development.

Trump, an avid golfer whose mother was Scottish, made a larger investment in Turnberry, a seaside course that has hosted the Open four times – Europe’s only major golf course.

In 2014, he purchased the Turnberrys course and complex for $ 60 million. Documents filed by the company in the UK show that the Trumps company spent an additional $ 100 million on course upgrades and other expenses.

