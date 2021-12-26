In 2022, the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan troika could become a reframing

It should be noted that despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent apocalyptic appeal for engagement with the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), no country has promised Afghanistan anything. The OIC is not alone. After the last Taliban takeover, very few countries have committed to recognizing the new regime. Even China is not jumping in with both feet.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said: Afghanistan is facing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming. But perceptions of the Taliban, their sponsor Pakistan and Pakistan’s all-weather ally China have hardened. To be acceptable, the Taliban would have to comply with conditions unrelated to their makeup. And no one believes that he’ll stick to the promises, if he’s made, either.

Pakistan has made quite a policy of it, however, treating Afghanistan as its deep zone and using the relationship with the Taliban to leverage its own position. Today, both are threatened with implosion, especially with the Chinese economy and their scope so deeply compromised. The Pakistani Taliban and others could not only attack Pakistani assets, but also increasingly uproot the idea of ​​Pakistan. This is especially when the Taliban, ISIS, the Pakistani Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan starve, with Pakistan unable to provide any relief.

Pakistan has tried to strike in different directions after losing the money provided by the United States and Saudi Arabia. After America, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates moved closer to India and Israel, its sidelining increased. This is without counting Quad, AUKUS and Indias which have special relations with Russia which add up well.

Pakistan has formed a troika of bankrupts in Malaysia, Turkey and itself. It was designed to divert Sunni Islamic authority from Saudi Arabia to Turkey. Turkey aspired to become the new caliphate. But the effort was doomed to failure.

With his economy failing, Erdogan had to change his policy. Turkey has decided to sell 100 of its NATO-grade drones to India. This was followed by a joint venture for more. He also stopped talking about sponsoring a jihad in Kashmir. Likewise, Malaysia has not only toppled its anti-Indian nonagenarian President Mahathir Mohamed, but is also grateful for the recovery of its vital palm oil exports.

Turkey has already joined Pakistan on the gray list of 39 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) countries due to its own support for terrorism. This label makes it difficult to borrow internationally.

The emirate of Qatar, host of the Taliban’s negotiations with the Americans and others, allegedly to soften the attitudes of the Taliban, is also being considered for the FATF’s gray list. But feel the kahwa, Qatar has made new offers to sell crude oil and natural gas on favorable terms to India. Qatar is also reconciling with Saudi Arabia led by Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS).

There is a lot of financial chaos in Afghanistan. Nothing is planned, except a humanitarian aid net. No development fund is proposed. The Americans refused to return the Afghan money deposited with them by the old regime.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the Baloch rebellion in Gwadar refuses to end. The so-called ceasefire with the Pakistani Taliban also shows tension. A recent explosion in Karachi, apparently caused by gas trapped in a sewer, left more than a dozen dead and 44 injured. month. Meanwhile, another 17 injured died from the delay. A Pakistani fishing boat has been captured off the coast of Gujarat by the Indian Navy with 400 kg of heroin on board. This kind of arrest has become frequent. While the Pakistani government is bankrupt, its slush funds for terrorism appear to stem from drug and gun trafficking.

Afghanistan’s mineral resources and its possible inclusion in Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are of interest to China, but only in principle. The Chinese fear their Sunni Uyghurs in Xinjiang are teaming up with the Taliban. And can they now afford another sinkhole for development funds?

Pakistan’s precarious state is only getting worse. The stage is set for the most practical distraction. Things could escalate soon. The Strategic Futures Group of the National Intelligence Councils (NIC), an American think tank, fears that terrorist attacks and miscalculations could trigger a war between China, India and Pakistan within five years.

Another major Pakistani mishap against India, either off the Line of Control or along the international border could erupt, backed by integrated Chinese resources. A similar situation exists on the Line of Real Control (LAC) with China, near Bhutan at Doklam near Chicken Neck, where access to the northeast could be cut. The China-backed insurgency in the northeast is partially offset by good relations with the junta in Myanmar and the government of Bangladesh. We could do with five years to strengthen our hand as the NIC report says, but will we get it? China needs a military breakthrough in India and Taiwan to demonstrate regional hegemony, and postponing it doesn’t make it more likely.

China will seek to create one or more conflict fronts to divide Indian forces and achieve territorial gains. He recently passed his Land Borders Act which seeks to unilaterally impose land borders on India and others. He is trying the same in the sea zone as well. Perhaps this precedent will be useful for India. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

This time, any three-party war is meant to be decisive, because the stakes are considerable. And it will certainly cost everyone dear. Although all three are nuclear powers, this is not a viable military option. China’s strategic interests, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the theaters of Siachen, Tibet and Bhutan are at stake. Pakistan is probably the weakest in terms of resources and friends. But he can be pushed into aggression by believing in his chances with Chinese help.

If the conflict occurs in the J&K area of ​​the LoC, it offers India an opportunity to reclaim the POK, including Gilgit-Baltistan. This will also provide additional access to the Siachen region. This restoration of Indian territory would at the same time dismember the 60 billion dollars of the CPEC. Because Xinjiang would be cut off from Pakistan’s body.

It would also be tempting for India to help the restless Baloch in destroying the port of Gwadar at the other end of the CPEC. At the same time, it is necessary to push back the Chinese along the LAC and the area of ​​Doklam and to preserve the conquered territory. Our advantage lies in battle-seasoned military prowess and solid logistical advantages. This will prevail against equipment, tactical inferiority, wages of geography, distance and inexperience.

The writer is a Delhi-based commentator on political and economic affairs. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

