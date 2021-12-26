Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson pay tribute to Desmond Tutu





Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are among world leaders who pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu after his death at the age of 90. The anti-apartheid activist died in Cape Town on Boxing Day. Ms Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, said on social media: “This morning it’s sad news, but it was a life that made the world a better place. Rest in peace, Bishop Desmond Tutu. Mr Johnson, the British Prime Minister, paid his own tribute on Boxing Day. He said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor will be remembered.” Such sad news this morning, but it was a life that made the world a better place. Rest in peace, Bishop Desmond Tutu https://t.co/bZrVr5XjHP – Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 26, 2021 Piyushi Kotecha, CEO of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, and President Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke said in a statement that Tutu was a living embodiment of faith in action. In a statement posted on the foundation’s website, they added that he had spoken boldly against racism, injustice, corruption and oppression, not only in apartheid South Africa, but everywhere he saw wrongdoing, especially when it touched the most vulnerable and voiceless in society. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the struggle against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor will be remembered. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 26, 2021 According to the trust, he passed away peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town. A cause of death was not given. Nicknamed The Arch, Tutu was appointed the first black Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986 and was a driving force in ending the policy of racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s. His work led him receiving numerous doctorates and academic awards from around the world. He retired from public life in 2010, while continuing to do charitable work through the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said this is another chapter of mourning in our nations, farewell to a generation of exceptional South Africans who left us a liberated South Africa. Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who made sense of the biblical idea that faith without works is dead, he tweeted. We pray that the soul of Archbishop Tutus may rest in peace but that his spirit remains on guard for the future of our nation. The Nelson Mandela Foundation, which highlighted the friendship between the couple, said the loss of Tutu is immeasurable. He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world, his life has been a blessing, according to a statement from the association.

