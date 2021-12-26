Alex Jones blames Donald Trump for telling the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine





Conspiracy theorist and snake oil salesman Alex Jones had a special Christmas message for his old friend, former President Donald Trump, calling him one of the most evil men who ever lived.

Jones’ melodramatic condemnation was sparked by Trump’s recent interview with right-wing culture warrior Candace Owens, in which Trump unusually sided with science and reason, repeatedly insisting on the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is perfectly safe, much to Owens’ horror.

It’s a delightfully awkward interview, in which Owens (a convinced VOC anti-vaccine) is clearly baffled by Trump’s enthusiasm for the vaccine, and desperately tries to shift the conversation to vaccine mandates, which Trump does not ‘don’t approve.

Trump, however, was not distracted for long and continued to emphasize not only the safety of the vaccine, but the danger of not being vaccinated during a global pandemic. Predictably, the former president takes credit for creating the vaccine, but has made it clear that he believes the vaccine saves lives. Trump said:

“I found a vaccine, with three vaccines. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It must have taken five to 12 years.”

Owens quickly backed down, saying:

“And yet more people have died from COVID-19 this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people have taken the vaccine this year, so people are wondering how …”

Trump didn’t let Owens finish, saying confidently:

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people don’t. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not take their vaccine. But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Listen, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine. ”

Owens’ interview isn’t the first time Trump has endorsed the vaccine (he’s mentioned this before, only to be greeted with boos by his audience), but the interview is certainly the first time Trump has spoken. of the vaccine for an extended period, with clarity and enthusiasm, making his opinion on the matter impossible to deny, even for the most feverishly delusional segment of his fan base.

Therefore, Jones (also a staunch anti-vaxxer, obviously), launched one of his infamous rants, practically bursting a blood vessel in his fury, stating:

“But now that you know that [Anthony] Fauci has hired you in a fraud, you must root yourself out of this lie, or you will be forever known as MVVP, the most valuable vaccine pusher, and the name Trump will be associated with pure evil. Don’t go down in history as Josef Mengele 2.0. “

Jones continued, calling Trump a “coward” but urging him to “turn around”, saying:

“Your inheritance will be that of a monster. Your inheritance will be that of a eugenicist. Your inheritance will be that of a child killer, using medical tyranny.”

But Jones wasn’t the only one feeling angry and betrayed by Trump’s comments; Owens’ interview sent shockwaves through MAGA-land, as Trump’s fan base grappled with the former president aggressively fending off murky disinformation being spread by right-wing media figures like Owens and Jones .

Indeed, Owens appeared to panic after the interview ended, posting a video in which she highlighted Trump’s advanced age and diet to the mainstream media, in a desperate attempt to explain his approval of the vaccine to its furious followers.

Alex Jones, however, made no apologies for the former president. Initially one of Trump’s most passionate and outspoken supporters, Jones eventually found himself eclipsed by the QAnon conspiracy theory, which, being a participatory narrative, never demanded that Jones’ exit spread.

Indeed, in a leaked interview for the documentary You Can’t Watch This, shot in 2019, Jones admitted that he wished he had “never met Trump.”

“I’m so sick of fucking Donald Trump, man,” Jones said. “God, I’m sick of him. And I’m not doing that because, like, I kiss his fucking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of this.”

