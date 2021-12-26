COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18, reminders for those over 60 and health personnel, PM Modi announces

The prime minister also said precautionary doses will be administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers from January 10.

India will start immunizing children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3 next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a sudden address to the nation this evening. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 will begin from January 3 against a background of steadily increasing cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19[female[feminine .

The prime minister also said precautionary doses will be administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers from January 10.

For people over 60 with co-morbidities, precautionary doses will also be given from January 10, Modi said.

My address to the nation. https://t.co/dBQKvHXPtv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

From the start of the year Jan. 16 until now, India has registered 141 crore doses of the vaccine, the prime minister said.

He added that 61 percent of the Indian population received both the COVID-19[female[feminine doses, while 90 percent received a single dose.

COVID-19[female[feminine not finished yet: PM urges everyone to follow COVID-19[female[feminine guidelines

Modi assured the citizens that all possible preparations are aimed at combating the increase in infections. He listed the number of hospital beds, the oxygen beds available and the progress of the vaccination.

” COVID-19[female[feminine hasn’t passed us yet. Being careful is very important, ”he said.

“Today the country has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.4 lakh intensive care beds and 90,000 special children’s beds. Today we have more than 3,000 factories of functional PSA oxygen and four lakh oxygen cylinders have been provided to all states, ”he said.

The Prime Minister also urged people to follow COVID-19[female[feminine appropriate behavior. “In India, many people have been infected with Omicron. I urge you all not to panic, to be careful and alert. Wear the mask and wash your hands regularly.”

Emphasizing the need to follow COVID-19[female[feminine protocols such as wearing masks, Prime Minister Modi said: “The experience of combating coronavirus The global epidemic so far shows that following all guidelines at the individual level is an excellent weapon in the fight against corona. And the second weapon is vaccination. “

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 7,189 new COVID-19[female[feminine cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the national count of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus reached 415.

Center to deploy teams to 10 states reporting high cases and low vaccination

Amid fears of Omicron and the rising number of cases in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that central multidisciplinary teams would be deployed to ten identified states.

“A decision was made to deploy central multidisciplinary teams in 10 identified states, some of which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19[female[feminine cases or a slow rate of vaccination, ”the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the order issued by the ministry on Friday, those states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar and Jharkhand. Also on the list are Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, both of which are due to hold assembly elections next year.

Teams from the Center will be deployed for five days, during which they will work with state health authorities to improve testing and surveillance and apply appropriate behavior to Covid.

According to the ministry, these teams will specifically examine areas of contact tracing, including surveillance, containment operations and COVID-19[female[feminine tests including sending adequate samples from the clusters to the INSACOG network for genome sequencing.

Teams will also be responsible for enforcing appropriate COVID behaviors, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. COVID-19[female[feminine progress of immunization in states.

“Central state-level teams will assess the situation, suggest corrective measures and submit a report every evening before 7 p.m. on public health activities undertaken by both the central government and the state government,” can we read in the press release.

