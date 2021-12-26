Even if Nawaz returns to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will not go anywhere: Rasheed





Interior Minister Cheikh Rasheed AFP

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday responded to rumors of the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and said that even if he returns, Prime Minister Imran Khan “will not go nowhere”.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the Home Secretary said that if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to return to Pakistan, he will issue him a “visa” within 24 hours and ” will also pay for his plane ticket “.

Regarding Nawaz’s departure to the UK, Rasheed said that although he had cited medical reasons for traveling abroad, he “had never seen a doctor” in England.

Asked about opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Rasheed said that “Shahbaz’s threats will not affect us in any way; you should watch your own conduct. No one else has been so corrupt as you, so you can’t hold us responsible for anything. “

Rasheed called the Sharif and Zardari families “corrupt” and said Prime Minister Imran Khan made it his mission to fight corruption for as long as he was alive.

Referring to the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said that despite his campaign, the PTI government will remain in power and Prime Minister Imran Khan “is not going anywhere”.

He also shed light on the country’s civil-military relations and said the link was “good”.

“Imran Niazi, Rasheed and their hired spokespersons will find no place to hide”: Rana Sanaullah

In response to Rasheed’s statement, top PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that once Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, “Imran Niazi, Rasheed and their committed spokespersons will find no place to go. to hide”.

He also said the Pakistani people were “ready to welcome Nawaz”.

The PML-N chief said there were only allegations against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and that the “government had no evidence” against them.

“The fear of the return of Nawaz Sharif does not leave him [Imran Khan] sleep, ”he said. “Those who are behind a tsunami of inflation, incompetence and corruption cry out [out of fear now]. They can do whatever they want, but eventually they will have to go. “

He added that a “panicked Imran Niazi” had suppressed his party’s constitution in his alarmed state.

“We only have one message for Imran Niazi and it is ‘bas aap ne ghabrana naheen hai’ (don’t panic),” Sanaullah joked, citing the prime minister’s repeatedly-repeated mantra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/920055-even-if-nawaz-returns-to-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-is-not-going-anywhere-rasheed

