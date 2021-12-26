China holds annual central rural labor conference





China held its annual Central Rural Labor Conference in Beijing from Saturday to Sunday. The conference studied a speech by President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, when he chaired a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which was called specifically. to study issues related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers. During his speech, Xi called for more efforts to ensure stable production and supply of grain as well as stable development of agriculture and rural areas. The challenges and risks must be approached with the country’s strategic needs in mind, Xi said, adding that how to secure the supply of primary commodities is a major issue of strategic importance. “The Chinese should hold their rice bowls firmly in their own hands, as the grains are mostly produced by themselves,” he said. Xi said the Party and the government both have responsibility for grain security. He called for real efforts to retain $ 1.8 billion mu (120 million hectares) of arable land, adjust the crop structure, such as increasing that of soybeans and oilseeds, and ensure that mayors take responsibility for the “vegetable basket”. Xi also called for consolidating and expanding the gains of poverty reduction and preventing large-scale return to poverty in order to achieve rural revitalization. At a recent executive meeting of the State Council, Premier Li Keqiang said that efforts should also be made to ensure the supply of agricultural production materials and their price stability, and to provide farmers with incentives to improve field management to ensure a summer harvest. Li also called for promoting rural development, improving rural governance and modernizing the rural living environment by continuously improving infrastructure and basic public services. The Central Rural Work Conference also analyzed the current situations and tasks related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers and drew up the plan for next year. (Cover: Countryside view of Nantong City, east China’s Jiangsu Province.)

