Vice President hopes Shin Tae Yong and Garuda’s troops win AFF Cup





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Indonesian national team managed to advance to the AFF Cup 2020 final round after crushing Singapore with a score of 4-2. Despite a 3-player victory because the opposing team received a red card, Garuda’s troops had to extend the match. This victory was appreciated by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. “I am happy and I thank the players who fought. We hope that in the final we can win the game and become champions. Thank you. Sports greetings! He said via his Twitter account. Ma’ruf said the Indonesian people should be proud because the national team was able to advance to the final even though they had to work hard. “At the start we were leading 1-0, then instead we were trailing 1-2, but we could draw 2-2. Thank goodness, in the extra time I was involved in, we were able to end the game with a score of 4-2, “he explained. The AFF Cup final will this time be the sixth time for Indonesia. In the previous five matches, the Garuda team had never lifted a trophy. “Thanks to coach Shin Tae Yong and the players who fought on the pitch. Hopefully in this final everyone can give their best for Indonesia,” said Ma’ruf. The Indonesian national team managed to advance to the AFF 2020 Cup final after beating Singapore, which was reinforced by eight players as three names were sent off, with a score of 4-2 in the second leg of the AFF Cup 2020 semi-final at National Stadium, Singapore, Saturday night. Indonesia’s goals in the group that had to go through extra rounds were scored by Ezra Walian, Pratama Arhan, defender Shawal Anuar and suicide Egy Maulana Vikri. While Singapore closed the scoring gap thanks to goals from Song Ui-young and Shahdan Sulaiman. The two Singaporean players sent off were Safuwan Baharudin, Irfan Fandi and goalkeeper Hassan Sunny. Later, in the final, Indonesia will face the winner of the other semi-final between Thailand and Vietnam. The return leg of the semi-finals will take place on Sunday (12/26). In the first leg, Thailand won 2-0. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20211226/15/1481866/wapres-berharap-shin-tae-yong-dan-pasukan-garuda-jadi-juara-piala-aff

