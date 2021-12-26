Politics
Boris Johnson to hold D-Day meeting on Covid hospital data tomorrow as he considers new lockdown
BORIS Johnson is expected to have D-Day talks TOMORROW to see if the UK should be put into lockdown.
The Prime Minister will be informed by Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance of any change in the number of people hospitalized by Omicron.
If the numbers continue to rise, it will mean increased pressure on the NHS, with experts urging the government to take action.
His meeting comes as a series of overwhelmingly positive studies show Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the UK’s first official report showing that the risk of hospitalization is 50-70% lower than Delta’s.
Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and offer the best chance of weathering the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.
The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping get vital additional vaccines in the arms of the British to avoid the need for further restrictions.
Questions continue to swirl over possible restrictions in England as the PM is due to assess the rules tomorrow.
Among the proposals being considered is a two-week breaker, which would include a ban on meeting friends and family indoors.
If data continues to deteriorate, it could plunge the UK into further restrictions with pubs and non-essential stores fearing they will be forced to close.
This could include plans that will prevent the British from meeting other people inside, except for work purposes.
Any new restrictions will have to be passed by parliament, which means the prime minister will have to hold a cabinet meeting to approve his plans.
He would then have to recall parliament and gain the support of MPs to legalize the new restrictions.
However, he could continue to urge the public to be cautious and ask the British to limit their contact in a similar crackdown in Scotland.
This means England will be left in limbo over the holiday season to see if the New Year celebrations can continue.
Britons across the country are now subject to strict Covid rules from today.
Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will begin a crackdown on Boxing Day in an effort to stop the rise in Covid cases, while Boris is expected to weigh things for the rest of the country on Monday.
TIP IN CASES
The lockdown comes after dedicated NHS staff continued to roll out vaccines on Christmas Day in a bid to protect more people.
On December 22, 386 patients were admitted for the virus – the highest number in a single day since February.
Covid admissions peaked in January when 977 Britons were admitted to London.
But as cases increase, health experts and ministers are now demanding that the government distinguish between people admitted to hospital “with” or “for” Covid.
New Years celebrations are also on a razor’s edge amid the uncertainty surrounding future restrictions.
Despite concerns, the Prime Minister pledged to keep schools open in January despite the spread of Omicron.
He reportedly told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he was “absolutely determined” to send the children back to school on New Years, but the couple would discuss the matter almost daily.
They are said to believe education is the government’s “number one priority” and that school closures are “not something under consideration”.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17146303/boris-johnson-meeting-covid-hospital-data-tomorrow-lockdown/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]