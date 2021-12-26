Boris Johnson to hold D-Day meeting on Covid hospital data tomorrow as he considers new lockdown

BORIS Johnson is expected to have D-Day talks TOMORROW to see if the UK should be put into lockdown.

The Prime Minister will be informed by Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance of any change in the number of people hospitalized by Omicron.

If the numbers continue to rise, it will mean increased pressure on the NHS, with experts urging the government to take action.

His meeting comes as a series of overwhelmingly positive studies show Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the UK’s first official report showing that the risk of hospitalization is 50-70% lower than Delta’s.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and offer the best chance of weathering the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

Questions continue to swirl over possible restrictions in England as the PM is due to assess the rules tomorrow.

Among the proposals being considered is a two-week breaker, which would include a ban on meeting friends and family indoors.

If data continues to deteriorate, it could plunge the UK into further restrictions with pubs and non-essential stores fearing they will be forced to close.

This could include plans that will prevent the British from meeting other people inside, except for work purposes.

Any new restrictions will have to be passed by parliament, which means the prime minister will have to hold a cabinet meeting to approve his plans.

He would then have to recall parliament and gain the support of MPs to legalize the new restrictions.

However, he could continue to urge the public to be cautious and ask the British to limit their contact in a similar crackdown in Scotland.

This means England will be left in limbo over the holiday season to see if the New Year celebrations can continue.

Britons across the country are now subject to strict Covid rules from today.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will begin a crackdown on Boxing Day in an effort to stop the rise in Covid cases, while Boris is expected to weigh things for the rest of the country on Monday.

The lockdown comes after dedicated NHS staff continued to roll out vaccines on Christmas Day in a bid to protect more people.

On December 22, 386 patients were admitted for the virus – the highest number in a single day since February.

Covid admissions peaked in January when 977 Britons were admitted to London.

But as cases increase, health experts and ministers are now demanding that the government distinguish between people admitted to hospital “with” or “for” Covid.

New Years celebrations are also on a razor’s edge amid the uncertainty surrounding future restrictions.

Despite concerns, the Prime Minister pledged to keep schools open in January despite the spread of Omicron.

He reportedly told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he was “absolutely determined” to send the children back to school on New Years, but the couple would discuss the matter almost daily.

They are said to believe education is the government’s “number one priority” and that school closures are “not something under consideration”.

