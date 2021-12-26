Donald Trump’s Scottish gold stations demand more than 3 million UK government leave, accounts show





Companies House accounts show Donald Trump’s golf and entertainment businesses in Scotland have claimed more than 3 million leave from the UK government (Photo by Jan Kruger / Getty Images).

Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, owner of the Trumps Turnberry golf course and complex, received a total of 2.3 million in grants under the holiday program in 2020, according to accounts filed with Companies House.

Meanwhile, SLC Turnberry Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, made new leave requests in the range of 435,000 to 1.1 million from January to August 2021, according to government data not included in published accounts. , revealed a BBC report.

It comes as accounts also show Covid restrictions caused significant losses at Trump’s seaside resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire, leading to downsizing of staff at both companies.

The accounts claim that the average number of employees rose from 84 in 2019 to 63 in 2020.

Trump Turnberry recorded a loss of more than $ 3 million in 2020, and Trump’s other course and resort at Balmedie reported a loss of $ 1.3 million.

The controlling parties of the two companies are the trustees of the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, according to the accounts.

Accounts signed by Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, state: “Government support has been helpful in retaining as many jobs as possible, however, the uncertainty of the duration of the support and the continued impact of the pandemic have meant that layoffs were needed to prepare the company for the long-term effects on the hospitality industry.

“The UK government’s leave program has been helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees have been reinstated during the year.”

