Inflation is bad enough. One country only makes it worse





Could Inflation Benefit Some? 1:03 London (CNN Business) – Baffled by the rise in prices, the Bank of England on Thursday became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic. The US Federal Reserve will follow in the coming months, with three rate hikes expected next year. You can object when this happens or because of the magnitude of interest rate hikes, but almost all economists agree that when prices rise rapidly, higher borrowing costs can help. reduce demand and inflation. Not in Turkey, however, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly pressured the country’s not-so-independent central bank to cut interest rates despite rising inflation. And the bank is doing just that, with potentially dire consequences. Considered: Consumer prices in Turkey climbed 21.3% in November. Economists believe inflation could rise further, with a rate as high as 30% possible over the next six to nine months. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira is sinking. The currency has lost more than half of its value against the US dollar since the start of the year and is on track for its worst performance since 1995. The decline is difficult to stem because the central bank has no significant foreign exchange reserves. And life becomes even more difficult. On Thursday, Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates for the fourth month in a row, from 15% to 14%. “President Erdogan continued to dictate the [banco central] it proves his unorthodox view that lower interest rates are needed to reduce inflation, ”said Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics. In an effort to bring some relief to the suffering workers, many of whom quickly gave up the lira for foreign currency, Erdogan on Thursday announced a nearly 50% increase in the country’s minimum wage. “With this increase, I believe we have demonstrated our determination not to let workers be crushed by the weight of rising prices,” the president said at a press conference. This move can give Erdogan political momentum. But higher wages contribute to inflation and could make an already dire situation worse. Other countries take a more orthodox approach. Russia raised interest rates by 1 percentage point on Friday to fight rising prices. Is it generally practical to refinance? 4:49

