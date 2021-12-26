In latest celebrity scandal in China, star fall resonates with women

HONG KONG Taiwanese American star known as King of Chinese Pop is in career tumble amid messy public divorce that’s in the news chinese speaking world.

Wang Leehom, 45, was born in Rochester, New York, to Taiwanese parents and has become an extremely popular singer-songwriter and actor in Asia. He had been introduced as a role model for Chinese men by his fans, in part thanks to his long-standing relationship with his ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, 33. The couple have three children.

But Wang is now taking a break after issuing a public apology in a scandal that has exposed the fragile status of celebrities and women in modern China.

After Wang confirmed speculations that the couple had divorced, Lee released a long missive online last weekend, accusing her ex-husband of infidelity, hiring prostitutes and emotional abuse.

Wang responded, sparking a social media war that undermined the sharp image he had cultivated as a husband and father.

The row, which lasted for several days, drew interventions from her father and the Chinese Communist Party, as brands including a luxury car maker and jewelry company abandoned their deals with the star.

Wang apologized last Monday to his family and fans, many of whom had criticized him on Chinese social media site Weibo, where the story was the hottest topic.

After thinking about it, I should take all the responsibilities as a man. I will no longer provide explanations or defense. I didn’t handle the marriage well, caused problems for my family, and didn’t give the audience the image an idol should have. It was all my fault he wrote on his Facebook page.

I am going to stop working temporarily and set aside time to accompany my parents and my children in order to repair the damage caused by this turmoil.

NBC News has reached out to Wang for comment.

Hunan Television New Years Gala in Haikou (Visual China Group via Getty Images file)

Wang is far from the only one a major celebrity in the face of public reaction in China this year.

The ruling Communist Party under President Xi Jinping has also embarked on a repression of celebrity and fandom culture, as part of an effort to exert greater control over both the lucrative entertainment market and the lives of young audiences who may be influenced by their idols.

Last week, Huang Wei, a Chinese internet celebrity known as the queen of live streaming and also known as Viya, became the latest prominent figure. forced to pay a heavy fine for tax evasion. Popular actor Zheng Shuang was also fined by China in August after an investigation that followed controversy over surrogacy in the United States.

Wang’s divorce scandal came days after Xi, speaking at a major artists and writers conference in Beijing, warned his audiences to cherish their social influence and watch their behavior. A commentary published on Dec. 19 by an anti-corruption organization, titled Morality Comes Before Artistic Work, has been widely interpreted as criticism of Wang even though it did not directly mention it.

This is part of a larger movement to tighten economic regulations, Vivian Zhan, associate professor of politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told NBC News, citing recent crackdowns on Chinese giants of the economy. technology such as Alibaba and Tencent.

Generally speaking, the Chinese government wants to put in place stricter rules for market activities, she said.

The Chinese government and society’s high standards for stars send a clear signal about the type of behavior that will be tolerated in the country. Like Western brands and celebrities also found, the fall from paragon to outcast can be rapid.

Obviously, these public figures and celebrities should be role models, said Pan Wang, senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Sydney and author of the book Love and Marriage in Globalizing China.

CHINA-BEIJING-XI JINPING-CONFERENCE-ARTISTS-WRITERS (CN) (Li Xueren News Agency / Xinhua via Getty Images)

Lees’ allegations certainly came as a shock to Wangs fans like Michelle Yap, 38, a hotel manager in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who met the star when she visited the country in 2005.

I was in disbelief when I first heard the news, it was out of character, she said. With so much information pouring in, I felt so confused.

The scandal surrounding the star not only underscored the precarious status of celebrities in China, but also sparked discussions about why Chinese women stay in unhappy marriages.

Whether it’s women of the past or modern times, choosing to be a housewife is choosing unpaid work, Lee said in her first post describing her fallout with Wang. Without a paycheck, she said, women risk losing the right to have their own savings and financial agency.

With men being the traditional breadwinner, even close relationships can be accompanied by uneven power dynamics.

The state-affiliated Global Times newspaper published an opinion piece noting that the saga had shed light on the plight of desperate housewives.

Coronavirus pneumonia outbreaks in China (Getty Images file)

Faced with rising divorce rates and declining birth rates, the Chinese government has sought to strengthen traditional family values, with a new law this year imposing a 30-day cooling-off period before couples can divorce.

It seems to have had the desired effect, according to The data from state media, which shows the divorce rate fell 70% in the first quarter of 2021.

The controversial law has angered women, but Beijing appears to be taking steps to allay some of their concerns. Last week, the country’s main legislative body debated legislation that would give women new guarantees in the workplace and during pregnancy, according to Reuters.

If women are planning to have children, it means that they have to take care of them, and it will really reduce their personal space for career advancement, or for socializing, leisure activities, Wang said, speaker and author.

Some women see divorce as a new beginning, a new chapter in life, she said.

Lee certainly did. She posted on Instagram again Thursday, stating that she hoped to end the lingering unrest.