



DONALD Trumps two golf courses in Scotland lost a total of almost five million pounds in 2020, according to reports filed with Companies House.

Trump’s son Eric signed the financial reports and admitted to receiving more than $ 3million in leave money from the UK taxpayer, according to the accounts.

Heavy losses at the two Trump complexes have seen the two controlling companies cut staff, the cuts being caused by lockdown restrictions that have shut down both Trump Turnberry and the Trump International Club at the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire.

BBC Scotland reported that accounts filed with Companies House show that Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, owner of the Turnberry complex, saw its turnover drop from 19.7 million in 2019 to 6.7 million in 2020. It achieved a profit of 321,000 in 2019 and a loss of 3.4. m in 2020.

The resort was closed from March 23 to July 15, 2020, and then again from November 20, 2020 to April 26 of this year.

Accounts show the company received a total of 2.3 million grants under the leave scheme last year, while the average number of employees rose from 541 to 289.

The accounts show: Government support was helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, however, the uncertainty of the duration of the support and the continued impact of the pandemic meant layoffs were needed to prepare the business long-term effects on the hospitality industry.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, owner of Trumps Aberdeenshire, also saw a sharp drop in turnover, from $ 3.3million in 2019 to $ 1.1million in 2020, although losses from the companies increased only slightly, from 1.1 million to 1.3 million.

The company received 452,000 from the leave plan in 2020, according to accounts, with the Macleod House hotel and restaurants on the course affected by the lockdown closures.

The accounts state: The UK government’s leave program has been helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees have been reinstated during the year.

Trump, whose mother was from the Isle of Lewis, opened his first golf resort on the Menie Estate in Balmedie in 2012 and two years later bought Turnberry from a Dubai-based company. Turnberry has since been removed from the Open Championship course list.

Shortly before becoming president, Trump quickly ceded control of the two courts to his sons Donald Junior and Eric, but retained a financial interest.

Last month, a legal attempt to force the Scottish government to investigate how it paid for tuition, using an unexplained wealth order, was rejected by judges. The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain QC, as head of the prosecution service, must now decide whether or not to issue the order against Trump.

