Set annual goals to bring Hindu converts back into retreat, says Tejasvi Surya





New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya called to “bring back to the Hindu fold” all those who have come out, such as Christians and Muslims.

In an hour and 20 minute video in which he speaks primarily in Kannada, Surya calls to prevent religious conversion. Excerpts from the video have been shared multiple times on social media. Some YouTube channels also have the video of the full speech, which was broadcast live and which Surya gave during a Sri Krishna Mutt program in Udupi on December 25th.

“Either by threat or by seduction, the Hindu was withdrawn from his mother religion. There is only one possible solution … to remedy this anomaly … those people who left their mother religion and did so for various socio-political, economic reasons throughout the history of India … those who have come out of the Hindu fold must be brought back as a whole, brought back to the Hindu faith, brought back to the mother faith, “Surya says, noting that this is the only solution to the” demographic “problem. .

The only option left for #Hindus is to retrain all those who have left the Hindu faith and that includes #Muslims in #Pakistan. And annual goals should be given to Mutts and temples to do this job, #BJP South MP Tejasvi Surya said. His speech goes viral. pic.twitter.com/X6APru9nxk

Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 26, 2021

Surya also says that religious houses should have “annual targets” for the number of people they should return to the Hindu fold. Such an effort must be undertaken on a war footing, he said.

The News Minute quoted the Kannada portion of his speech to note that Surya went on to say that the “conversion to Hinduism” must happen on Tipu Jayanti, and that this ghar wapsi is the responsibility of the Hindus.

Through the speech, Surya also criticizes various aspects of the Muslim and Christian faith.

We built Ram Mandir in this country. Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir is abolished. We should convert the Muslims of Pakistan to Hinduism. We need to prioritize ghar wapsi. Pakistan is included in Akhanda Bharath’s idea, ”he said, according to The Quint.

“Have those who urge to celebrate Tipu Jayanti been invited to celebrate Kalam Jayanti or Shishunala Sharifa Jayanti?” That’s the difference, ”he also asked.

Surya’s exhortations come in the wake of a hotly contested anti-conversion law that was submitted to the Karnataka assembly by the state’s BJP government. The bill had met with strong opposition from Christians. In the recent past, right-wing Hindutva outfits have disrupted Christmas prayers and celebrations across Karnataka.

This is not the first time that Tejasvi Surya is openly community. Among several cases of anti-Muslim dog whistling, Surya was recently among those who targeted Fabindia’s Diwali “Jashn-e-Riwaaz” ad in a Twitter post. At the height of the second wave of COVID-19, 17 Muslim workers were fired from the COVID war room in Bengaluru after Surya accused them of bribery in bed allocation after a viral WhatsApp message with their names has been diffused. The Wire had reported that it quickly became apparent that these employees had nothing to do with attribution.

Last year, as reported by The Wire, his pre-parliamentary bigotry seemed to have caused so much diplomatic grief to the establishment that the Indian government asked Twitter to effectively delete one of its 2015 tweets that linked Islam to terrorists.

