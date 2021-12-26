Alex Jones denounces Donald Trump on COVID vaccine in “emergency Christmas day warning”





Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones issued an “emergency Christmas Day warning” to former President Donald Trump on Saturday, after Trump touted the COVID-19 vaccine in a recent interview.

This week, Trump fended off Daily Wire host Candace Owens as she tried to question the vaccine’s effectiveness. The former president has angered his own fan base by saying that the vaccines work, “but some people don’t take them.”

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine,” Trump said in the interview. “But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good,” he continued. “And if you get [COVID-19], it is a very minor form. People don’t die when they get vaccinated. “

The interview infuriated Jones, a staunch anti-vaccination supporter who spread misinformation during the pandemic, as well as attempted to profit by promoting his own products as cures for the coronavirus.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump,” Jones said in Saturday’s video.

“You are either completely ignorant of the so-called vaccine gene therapy you helped implement with Operation Warp Speed, or you are the most evil man who ever lived to push this toxic poison into the public. and attack your constituents while they are just trying to save their lives and the lives of others.

“Recently, Candace Owens tried to politely confront you face to face with the fact that so-called vaccines cause a lot of death and illness,” Jones said. “And you doubled down by saying that no one was hurt by those shots and that it was an outright lie.”

Alex Jones: This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. Either you are completely ignorant .. or you are one of the meanest men who ever lived .. what you said to candace owens was nothing but a series of dirty lies. pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

The host of Infowars went on to say that the COVID-19 vaccine was designed to “wipe out the immune system of the population and make them dependent on ongoing gene therapies.”

In excerpts from his show featured in the video, Jones said the vaccines caused “spontaneous abortions and miscarriages”, nosebleeds, seizures, paralysis, blindness, “essentially dissolving ovaries” , interference with women’s periods and endometriosis.

“This is there, President Trump, what you are agreeing to now,” Jones said. “It’s one thing to rush the shot because you thought it would save people and help end blockages.”

He continued: “But now that you know that [Anthony] Fauci hired you in a fraud, you must get out of this lie, or you will forever be known as MVVP, the world’s most valuable vaccine pusher. And the name Trump will be associated with pure evil. Don’t go down in history as Josef Mengele 2.0. “

Jones then went on to call Trump a ‘coward’ but urged him to ‘turn around’, saying, ‘Your legacy will be that of a monster. Your heritage will be that of a eugenicist. Your legacy will be that of a child killer, using medical tyranny.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

A former vocal Trump supporter who is currently in hot water with Congress over his role in the Jan.6 Capitol uprising, Jones has recently positioned himself as a scathing critic of the ex-commander-in-chief for having supported the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a leaked interview for the documentary You Can’t Watch This in January 2019, Jones said he wished he “could never have met Trump.”

“I’m so sick of fucking Donald Trump, man,” he said. “God, I’m sick of him. And I’m not doing that because, like, I kiss his fucking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of this.”

The Daily Wire interview was not the first instance where Trump’s own supporters have turned against him over the vaccine problem. Last week, the former president was booed at an event in Dallas after saying he received the recall.

Infowars founder Alex Jones interacts with supporters of the Texas State Capital Building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Once a supporter of former President Donald Trump, Jones recently attacked Trump over a new interview in which he said COVID-19 vaccines are effective. Sergio Flores / Getty Images



