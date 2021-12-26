Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled over leopard video, netizens say “God bless Pakistan”





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (December 25th) shared rare images of a snow leopard wandering in the Khaplu region of Gilgit Baltistan. The video showed the leopard roaring and moving through the snowy region. Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the clip with the caption, “Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB.”

In response to the tweet, netizens criticized Imran Khan for sharing a video of an animal as locals run into trouble. Netizens highlighted the problems they face in the country, such as inflation, taxes and gas shortage. One user wrote: “Rare images of all that money you have raised by imposing heavy taxes on the Nation. Another netizen wrote: “The sigh of the poor does not reach homes. The child of the poor screams in an even more heartbreaking voice, but the Prime Minister hears the voice of an animal. Another netizen wrote: “Ever since you arrived our screams have been heard like this. Just do something, fear God so much inflation.”

You should be concerned about the rare images of the rupee plunging. Fix the economy, hire people, fix law and order, fix taxes.

Another netizen wrote: “The economy is in tatters, people are quickly losing hope and the afternoon is busy watching the leopard. God bless Pakistan. (sic) “Another user wrote:” This leopard is in its natural habitat and can take care of itself. There is a critical need to care for those who are locked into the great citizens of the country. (sic) “

In the first year of Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Imran Khan, unemployment in the country rose from 5.1% to 5.9% and the female unemployment rate increased by 8, 3% to 10%, ANI reported, citing a Pakistani base. Dawn.

The value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has declined 30.5% over the past three years and four months. Over 90% of Pakistanis said inflation and price hikes were the highest under the government led by Imran Khan compared to the previous one, ANI reported citing a poll. Over 85% of those surveyed believed their income had declined in the past three years.

(With contributions from ANI, Image: AP / @ ImranKhan / Twitter / PTI)

