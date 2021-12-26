Breaking technology is a gift for China





Few issues unite both sides of the political divide more than anger at U.S. tech companies, whether it’s for censoring conservative views or for failing to counter disinformation online. In response to these concerns, legislation introduced in Congress would weaken the US tech industry, apparently in the name of breaking monopolies. Unfortunately, the various bills would hurt the United States and strengthen the hand of our greatest geopolitical rival, the People’s Republic of China.

In 2018, nine of the world’s top 20 technology companies by assessment were based in China. President Xi Jinping has declared plans to spend $ 1.4 trillion by 2025 to overtake the United States in key technology areas, and the Chinese government is aggressively subsidizing national champion companies. Starting with the Made in China 2025 initiative, Beijing has made it clear that it won’t stop until it dominates technologies like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and more. Last month, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center warned that these are technologies where the stakes are potentially greatest for the economic and national security of the United States. Concerns about expanding China’s technological capabilities are not just speculative and extend to the military realm. Earlier this year, researchers at the China University of Science and Technology claimed to have built the world’s fastest programmable quantum computer, a machine that is about 10 million times faster than its closest competitor. If the Chinese Communist Party took the lead in quantum computing, the future of a free and open Internet would be seriously threatened. The US military and intelligence community could lose its ability to communicate securely, as quantum computing can break even the most sophisticated codes in a short period of time. Similar concerns are justified in autonomous systems and artificial intelligence. For example, China’s current dominance over much of the global civilian drone market presents real dangers to intelligence and law enforcement in the United States and abroad. China’s pursuit of parity or even dominance of the advanced semiconductor industry would give the CCP reach far beyond the drone market. As Beijing invests in AI and hardware to harness such technology, it may one day be able to use swarms of deadly robots to target US warships and planes en masse. Such scenarios have generally been the preserve of the popular media. As the National Commission on Artificial Intelligence noted, if China were to gain a competitive advantage over the United States in AI, it would also create the digital basis for a geopolitical challenge for the United States. and their allies. As has always been the case in America, private companies are the main innovators and researchers, which keeps us one step ahead of Beijing. Yet instead of taking decisive action to strengthen our technological and industrial bases to meet the challenge of Communist China, Congress is debating legislation that could essentially disarm private technology companies. The House Judiciary Committee recently approved five bills that would put the U.S. tech industry at a structural disadvantage compared to Chinese national champion companies. The bills would limit the ability of the US tech industry to engage in mergers and acquisitions; actively promote the disaggregation of platforms; and require data interoperability that ultimately gives foreign technology competitors an advantage over US companies. Despite significant criticism of this approach from national security officials, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have introduced bills that are almost identical to House legislation. These bills only hit U.S. companies while leaving Chinese tech rivals, including those with major U.S. operations like Tencent and TikTokunt, affected. Writing laws that directly benefit China and other foreign tech competitors is no way to compete with China. Dressed in archaic interpretations of U.S. antitrust law, these bills give increased authority to Federal Trade Commission bureaucrats and lay the groundwork for dismantling America’s most successful tech companies, those at the forefront. of the race to maintain American dominance in areas such as quantum and AI. . Chinese companies like Tencent, Bytedance, Alibaba, Huawei and Baidu are looking to supplant American companies and would have an open field in the world and in America if these bills are passed. Moreover, none of the current bills will achieve what tech critics on the right and left are looking for. Concerns about censorship, free speech and online disinformation won’t matter much if the global tech industry is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks. Rather, Congress should undertake a serious and reasoned examination of the challenges and opportunities facing American technology. For example, tightly tailored legislation to tackle abuse, especially by content companies, is needed to avoid situations where the Ayatollahs in Iran and the Taliban have a platform, but the former President of the States does not. United. Another step: legislation encouraging research and development here at home. Finally, if Congress is truly concerned about the Chinese Communist threat, cutting off the flow of Wall Street dollars that funds China’s technological growth should be its top legislative priority. Mr. OBrien was White House National Security Advisor, 2019-21. His firm, American Global Strategies, provides consulting services to technology companies.

