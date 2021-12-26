Connect with us

PM Modi emphasizes individual vigilance and discipline to fight new variant of Covid-19

Amid the increase in Omicron-linked Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that individual vigilance and discipline is a great strength of the country in the fight against the new variant of the coronavirus.

On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi said India had done “unprecedented” work in its vaccination campaign if its vaccination figures were compared to global figures. However, he also urged people to be cautious against the new variant of the virus.

“This new variant of Omicron is constantly being reviewed by our scientists. Every day they get new data and action is taken based on their suggestions,” Modi said.

Individual vigilance and discipline is a “great strength” of the country in the fight against the new variant of the coronavirus, he said.

Our experience over the past two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to overcome this global pandemic, he added.

“It is our collective strength that will defeat the corona. We must enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility,” said the Prime Minister.

“Crossing 140 million doses of vaccine is a success for every Indian. It shows the confidence of every Indian in the system; shows confidence in science and scientists; and also testifies to the will of us Indians who fulfill our responsibilities to society, ”he added.

Modi announced on Saturday that the vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15 and 18 years old would start from January 3, while the “precautionary dose” for health and front-line staff would be administered from 10 January.

He also said the precautionary dose would also be available for citizens over 60 and those with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year.

In the speech, Modi also spoke about Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries at a Bengaluru military hospital last week after being seriously injured in the helicopter crash near Coonoor that killed the General CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 members of the armed forces.

Group Captain Singh was the sole survivor of the December 8 crash.

The Prime Minister spoke about the Air Warrior’s inspirational letter to his school weeks after being honored with the Shaurya Chakra Prize for showing exemplary poise and skill.

Modi said: “After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the peak of success, he did not forget to nurture his roots. Second, when he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come. He wanted the lives of the students at the school he was studying at to be a celebration as well. “

The Air Force officer had written that if he could inspire even one student, it would mean a lot, Modi noted, saying he had in fact inspired the whole country.

The prime minister also said that he plans to interact with students like every year under the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” program and urged students and others to register on Mygov.in.

Praising the habit of reading books, he asked the show’s listeners to name five books that have been their favorites this year.

“At a time when screen time is on the rise, reading books is expected to become more and more popular,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the world is increasingly interested in Indian culture and mentioned Serbian scholar Dr Momir Nikich, who has compiled a bilingual Sanskrit-Serbian dictionary.

“A similar example is that of Professor J Gendedharam from Mongolia, 93 years old. Over the past four decades, he has translated around 40 ancient texts, epics and compositions from India into the Mongolian language,” he said.

Modi also praised the “air gun surrender campaign” in Arunachal Pradesh, which aims to end indiscriminate hunting of birds in the biodiversity rich state.

He said that to bring the country to new heights of development, people must make full use of all resources.

“In a way, this is also the mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat which is self-sufficient India, because when we use our resources properly we will not let them go to waste, only then will we recognize the power of the local, only then can the country be self-sufficient, ”he said, urging people to think big, dream big and work hard to make them come true.

“I am fully convinced that with this determination the country will move forward in the coming year, and 2022 will be the golden page in building a new India,” he said.

Modi said he uses the monthly show to highlight the good works of countless people working out of the public eye instead of talking about his government’s accomplishments.

Talking about such people is very heartwarming and inspires deep, he added.

