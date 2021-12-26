Calling infiltrated new communist style, GNPF Ulama regrets Jokowi’s regime





Posted on December 26, 2021.

JAKARTA – Joko Widodo’s current government regime is seen as overcrowded by New Style Communists, so blasphemers and insults to Prophet Muhammad are free to roam. This is what GNPF President Ulama Ustaz Yusuf Martak said. Quoted by RMOL, Yusuf said that Russia is a country with a non-Muslim majority population. However, the president protects and forbids his people from insulting the symbols of Islam and other religions. However, Jokowi is different from Russian President Vladimir Putin who defended the Prophet Muhammad. Yusuf said this because a leader like Putin is a world leader on par with other superpower countries like America, Europe and others. For a great country like Russia, regardless of the leader or the president, they will always apply the constitution and state policies that have become the basis of their state structure. “It is not to the liking of the president who is ruling now, there are sometimes those who tend to be authoritarian in favor of the oligarchs,” Yusuf said on Sunday (12/26). However, said Yusuf, it is different from Indonesia, which is currently very busy with blasphemy, especially Islam. Even Yusuf Martak today sees a lot of people who claim to be Muslim but are actually Islamophobic and seem to be becoming a new style of communist. Yusuf Martak’s argument is that this is because there are numerous reports of people identified as religious blasphemers against whom the authorities have taken no action. Yusuf Martak said that there are many garbage buzzers of the nation’s civilization that so far appear to have received protection from some parts. “And if the device does not follow up on community reports, then the president will reprimand the leadership of the device?” Joseph explained. In fact, Yusuf said, the buzzers also reportedly reported their insulting works to their leaders which made the audience noisy. “It is impossible for Muslims to be prepared to pay flattering buzzers to have their religion insulted and humiliated, which means that they are in fact new-style communists who are strengthening their power,” Yusuf said. . Yusuf also reminded law enforcement officials not to remain indifferent by taking no action against blasphemers who make noise about the state. “So don’t be sorry if one day the patience of Muslims has lost and takes their own way,” Yusuf said. (RMOL / ima) Also read: Early in the morning, still in places of entertainment, young, beautiful and sexy women from the town of Tegal were raided.

