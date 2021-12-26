Rumors of possible return of Sharifs from Nawaz spark political pot in Pakistan





New Delhi: The possible return of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his homeland has stirred the political environment in the country, posing new challenges to Imran Khan’s government, according to an ANI report.

Rumors of Sharif’s return, according to the report, have fueled a heated debate ahead of the next general election and at a time when the government and opposition face a face-to-face, with both sides defending their views.

PML-N chairman and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, had previously categorically denied that Nawaz would return to Pakistan until he made a full recovery. In a statement released on Saturday, Shahbaz said Nawaz could stay legally in the UK until an immigration court rules on his appeal against the UK Home Office’s rejection for extending his visas.

ALSO READ: South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu No More. President Ramaphosa apologizes for the disappearance of the “unrivaled patriot”

“It is inhumane to make health politics out of a triple prime minister. The government apparatus is determined to vilify Sharif for his policies, which are earning a bad reputation in the country,” he said. Shahbaz added that Nawaz would return to Pakistan after his full recovery and when doctors in London allow him to return home.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice-president and Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that the visa issue has further proven how on the nerves her father is to government officials. ‘Imran Khan.

“This bogus government has accepted defeat to Nawaz Sharif who is the present and future of Pakistan. By targeting an imposing figure, the stature of a pygmy cannot be elevated,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/rumours-of-nawaz-sharif-s-possible-return-stirs-political-pot-in-pakistan-1502272 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos