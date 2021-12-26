After PM Modis’ announcement of vaccines for adolescents, “precautionary dose, says expert | Latest India News





Pediatrician said children over 5 should be vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) next, as doctor welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that 15-18 year olds will receive the vaccines starting next month. . Prime Minister Modi announced the start of vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 from January 3 next year, stressing the precaution in the face of the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country. “This is a welcome decision. The next plan should be to vaccinate children over 5 years old. Pediatricians should be allowed to vaccinate these children in their clinics,” Pediatric pulmonologist Dr Dhiren Gupta told ANI. at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. “Not only should we target children 13 and over, but we should also target 5-year-olds as well. This should be our next plan. All pediatricians should be allowed to vaccinate these children in their clinics if we are to speed up the vaccination process. he added. Read also | PM Modi announces Covid-19 jabs for children, boosters for 60+ Gupta said most children in this age group go to pediatric clinics and the vaccination process can be sped up rather than limited to a few vaccination centers. Dr Gupta also said the ‘precautionary dose’ of the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers should be administered sooner than Prime Minister Modi had announced. “But why wait until January 10. Every day is important in a pandemic. We know that Omicron is increasing at a rapid rate. We will have variations of this virus. A booster dose takes about three weeks to make enough of it. antibodies. The booster vaccination should start in two or three days. Considering the whole population, we should start as soon as possible. “ Read also | DCGI Approves Covaxin for Emergency Use in the Age Group Between 12 and 18 Years The Prime Minister also said that healthcare and frontline workers, who he says have contributed greatly to the country’s security against Covid-19, will receive a dose of precaution starting January 10 next year. . “The precautionary dose decision will boost the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers,” he said. Read also | Center deploys expert teams in 10 states showing rapid rise in Covid cases He also said older people with co-morbidities will also have the option of opting for a preventative dose of Covid-19 on the advice of their doctors. The prime minister said 61 percent of the country’s adult population have been fully immunized and 90 percent of them have received the first dose. India began its vaccination campaign on January 16 this year. Prime Minister Modi also urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and hand washing repeatedly.

