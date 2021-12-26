Jokowi slammed for laughing at sleigh talk on “Liar”, Ruhut: Kadrun don’t be irritable





Terkini.id, Jakarta – PDIP politician Ruhut Sitompul responded to President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi who was criticized for mocking the speech by General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Giring Ganesha, about the “liar”. Ruhut Sitompul joked that the cadrun shouldn’t worry about Giring’s speech and see President Jokowi’s reaction. He mentioned that one of the duties of a president is to listen to the voice of the people. Also Read: Chusnul: Kadrun Calls Jokowi PKI Seen As Critic, Leads Offensive Leaders …

“The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, seriously intends to listen to the speech of the President General of the PSI,” Ruhut Sitompul said via his personal Twitter account on Sunday, December 26, 2021. “Please, BSH Kadrun, do not be careless, just sit in the car, listening to the voice of the people is also the duty of the president, who is loved by the people of Indonesia,” he continued. Also Read: PSI’s Sleigh Value Watcher Not Anies Baswedan’s Level For Presidential Election …

In addition to his statement, Ruhut Sitompul attached a press article titled “PSI’s Small Political Strategy, Jokowi’s Surprising Reception with Laughter”. The criticism was conveyed by the executive director of Indonesia Political Opinion (IPO), Dedi Kurnia Syah. According to him, Giring Ganesha’s speech on the occasion of PSI’s 7th anniversary indicated two things. Also Read: PSI’s Sleigh Value Watcher Not Anies Baswedan’s Level For Presidential Election …

First of all, it is a sign that the PSI has no political ideas and ideas to offer to the public, so that it chooses the path of controversy and spreads the political hatred that is spreading. has been shown to rapidly increase its popularity. Second, PSI has deliberately targeted Anies Baswedan because, from Giring Cs’ perspective, Anies is a potential figure and is at the peak of popularity and eligibility. In addition, according to him, Anies Baswedan has quite active feelings of hatred. So, by targeting the former Minister of Education and Culture, PSI hopes to have an impact. In short, according to Dedi Kurnia, the PSI is not really hostile to Anies because of differences of political opinion, but because it has a magnet of popularity. “PSI’s method is dangerous, in addition to being petty, it also causes fights. This means that the PSI has minimal political capacity, ”he said on Sunday, as reported by RMOL. Dedi Kurnia also offended President Jokowi, who actually laughed at Giring’s speech. “It’s even more dangerous, because it sows hatred in front of the president, and oddly enough, the president greeted him with a laugh during Giring’s speech. Of course it is worrying, “he said.

