Prime Minister Imran regrets death of anti-apartheid activist





Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences on Sunday on the death of Nobel Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of South Africa’s struggle against the white minority regime.

In 1984, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of this regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up to unearth the atrocities committed during those dark days.

The outspoken Tutu was seen as the conscience of the nation by blacks and whites, a lasting testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.

The 90-year-old man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and has been hospitalized several times in recent years to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.

“My deepest condolences on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, a close confidant of Nelson Mandela, an icon of the struggle against apartheid and a champion of human rights,” wrote the Prime Minister Imran on his official Twitter account.

The prime minister said that Tutu’s essential role in national liberation and reconciliation is a source of inspiration for future generations.

Tutu preached against the tyranny of the white minority but his fight for a fairer South Africa never ended, calling the black political elite to account as fiercely as he did white Afrikaners.

In his later years, he regretted that his dream of a “rainbow nation” had not yet come true.

“Ultimately, at the age of 90, he passed away peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning,” said Dr Ramphela Mamphele, Acting President of Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Coordinator from the archbishop’s office. in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family.

A frail-looking Tutu was seen in October in his former parish of St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, which was once a haven for anti-apartheid activists, for a service marking his 90th birthday.

Dubbed “the nation’s moral compass,” his courage in defending social justice, even at great expense, has always shone. He often fell out with his former allies in the ruling African National Congress over their failure to tackle the poverty and inequalities they had promised to eradicate.

Tutu, barely five feet five inches (1.68 meters) tall and with an infectious laugh, traveled relentlessly throughout the 1980s, becoming the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad while many leaders of rebel ANC such as Nelson Mandela were behind bars. .

Although he was born near Johannesburg, he spent most of his life in Cape Town and led numerous marches and campaigns to end apartheid from the front steps of St George, known as ” cathedral of the people ”and a powerful symbol of democracy.

