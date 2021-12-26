Fauci says he was ‘stunned’ by boos from Trump supporters over revelation of recall





Anthony FaucionSunday said he was “appalled” and “stunned” when former President Trump Donald Trump Biden could be faced with a mid-term toll of Supreme Court reform Joe Manchin, Grinch Trump’s spokesman for the climate which is suing the Jan. 6 panel, says it is cooperating with the PLUS investigation was booed by his supporters when he told them on a speaking tour that he had received a booster of the COVID vaccine- 19.

“I was a little dismayed when former President Trump came out and made that statement, and his supporters booed him, which stunned me. I mean, given his popularity with this group, they would hoot him, which tells me how reluctant they are to be told what to do, “White House chief medical adviser said during an appearance on ABC” This Week withGeorge StephanopoulosGeorge Robert StephanopoulosBaldwin says he is “really grateful” to supporters for helping him after “Rust” Police issue warrant for Baldwin’s cell phone in investigation into “Rust” shooting Christie accuses the events leading up to Trump’s Jan. 6 “team C” PLUS “players on Sunday.

Fauci told co-host Jonathan Karl that he hopes Trump will continue to tell people to get vaccinated.

Karl noted Trump’s recent interview on an episode of the conservative Daily Wire show with Candace Owens, that the former president “really pushed back against the idea that the vaccine doesn’t protect people.”

He added that Trump had said that the people who went to hospitals “are largely those who have not been vaccinated.”

“You won’t die if you get the vaccine that was made with Donald Trump’s words. I mean, it’ll be interesting to see if his supporters listen to that,” he told Fauci.

“And I think continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and explaining that to them, in my mind is a good thing. I hope he continues,” Fauci replied.

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly that he received the vaccine booster. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ

No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

Trump has maintained his support for COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed during his administration.

Oh no, vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected, Trump told Owens last week.

In a rare move, President BidenJoe BidenSunday show preview: Omicron pops up, and Harris sits down for an in-depth interview with Democrats like what they saw in Harris-Charlamagne God trades Biden’s policies are not very happy MORE twice credited Trump last week when he described his latest plan to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

Biden acknowledged Trump by name for publicly revealing he had received a recall, prompting boos from a crowd in Dallas.

Asked about the White House’s thinking on this, Press Secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiEXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test work? Biden finds par with black voters Five areas in which Biden faces pressure to do more on COVID-19 MORE said Biden acknowledges Trump has sent many Americans an important signal about importance to be boosted.

In response, Trump told Fox News he was “surprised” to hear Biden’s comments, adding, “I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy.”

Trump, however, has not expressed support for the vaccine mandates, which have little to no support among a contingent of his supporters as he teases another possible race in 2024.

More than 64.5 million people in the United States have received a booster shot, according to the CDC’s vaccine tracking system, representing 31.5% of the fully immunized population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/587322-fauci-says-he-was-stunned-by-boos-from-supporters-to-trump-over

