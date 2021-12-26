Boris Johnson ‘would lose his seat to Labor’ if elections are held today





Latest voting intentions poll results reveal Boris Johnson’s own reputation has taken a hard hit (Photos: REX / Getty) Labor is eight points ahead of the Tories after weeks of controversy engulfing Boris Johnson’s government, a new investigation has revealed. This month has been marked by shocking revelations over the Partygate scandal and new doubt over Covid-19 lockdown rules, which appear to have come as a blow to the Tories. A survey commissioned by Sunday Times, which was taken over a three-week period from December 3, now shows Sir Keir Starmer would win the general election with a majority of 26 seats. The Prime Minister’s personal ratings have also suffered and, if the projections come true, he would lose his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. That would make Mr Johnson the first sitting Prime Minister to be kicked out of Parliament. Nearly 25,000 people were questioned about their voting intentions as part of the Focaldata survey, which includes a breakdown of each constituency. Five other ministers, including Alok Sharma, the president of Cop26, and George Eustice, the secretary of the environment, would also lose their seats. It comes as Mr Johnson continues to face allegations that a Christmas party took place at his Downing Street home during last year’s lockdown. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would win the general election with a majority of 26 seats (Picture: PA) Earlier this month, the government also suffered a major rebellion of 99 Tory backbenchers in a vote on compulsory Covid-19 passes, making it the biggest revolt against the prime minister since he became leader. At the time, Sir Keir told the Commons that the UK had the worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time. He said: The British public is looking for a Prime Minister with the confidence and authority to guide Britain through the crisis. No more news

Instead, they were weighed down by the worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time. The Labor leader has since signaled that he may be open to informal anti-conservative alliances with other parties in the upcoming general election. He told Times Radio: Given the scale of the task we face, given my absolute determination that we will cross the line in the next general election, I am very clear on our target seats. I know where we need to win across the UK. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/26/boris-johnson-would-lose-his-seat-to-labour-if-election-held-today-15825302/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos